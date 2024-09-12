A Practical Guide to Dubai Property Investments

Investors are more and more willing to buy property in Dubai , with apartments being the most popular option, followed by villas. As of May 2024, ready apartments (Existing Properties) were priced at $3800 per square meter, a 10% increase from 2023. Off-plan properties cost $5344 per square meter, up 4% from the previous year. Villa prices also saw an upward trend, with ready villas at $3135 per square meter and off-plan villas at $3931 per square meter, both representing a 10% year-on-year increase.

Market analysts project annual price growth of 8–25% over the next three years, varying by location and property type. Foreign investors show particular interest in one-bedroom apartments priced between $300,000 and $400,000.