When in Miami, a visit to the Art Deco District in South Beach is a must. This iconic area is home to over 800 preserved buildings from the 1920s and 1930s, featuring unique architectural styles that transport you back in time. Strolling through the streets lined with pastel-colored buildings and neon signs, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped onto a movie set.

For a deeper dive into the history, consider joining a guided walking tour. These tours provide fascinating insights into the architecture and the stories behind the iconic structures.

And if you’re up for it, end your tour with a cocktail at one of the many rooftop bars overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The combination of history, culture, and a refreshing drink makes this one of the top fun things to do in Miami for adults.