Moving to & Living in Henderson, NV | Ultimate Guide

Henderson, Nevada, is an appealing destination for those looking to enjoy the perks of city life while still having access to the serene beauty of the desert. As the second-largest city in Nevada, Henderson offers a unique blend of suburban charm and urban convenience, making it an attractive option for individuals and families alike.
Moving to Henderson provides residents with a vibrant community, abundant recreational opportunities, and proximity to the bustling city of Las Vegas without the chaos. With a population of over 330,000, Henderson is large enough to offer a diverse range of amenities yet small enough to maintain a close-knit community feel.
The city's strategic location, just 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas, ensures that residents can enjoy both the tranquility of suburban life and the excitement of one of the most famous entertainment capitals in the world.
Henderson is known for its well-planned neighborhoods, excellent schools, and extensive parks and recreational facilities, making it a perfect place for families, retirees, and young professionals alike. Whether you are drawn by the year-round sunshine or the vibrant community life, moving to Henderson offers a quality of life that is hard to beat.
Henderson, Nevada, has become an increasingly attractive destination for those considering relocation, offering a mix of suburban tranquility and urban convenience. One of the key reasons to consider moving to Henderson is its ideal location.
Situated just 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas, residents of Henderson can enjoy the excitement of the Strip while retreating to the peace and comfort of a more suburban environment.
Additionally, Henderson’s proximity to natural attractions such as Lake Mead, the Hoover Dam, and various hiking trails makes it perfect for those who appreciate outdoor activities. The city is also just a short drive from California's beaches, offering ample opportunities for weekend getaways.
Another major draw is Henderson’s robust job market and economic growth. Over the past year, the city has seen a job market increase of 3.5%, with future job growth projected at 42.1% over the next decade, outpacing the national average.
This growth is supported by a diverse economy that includes sectors like education services, healthcare, biotechnology, and professional services. Some of the top employers in the area include Deloitte, Station Casinos, and NV Energy, providing a wealth of employment opportunities.
Moreover, Henderson's strong educational infrastructure, including top-ranked public schools and institutions of higher learning like Nevada State College, makes it a great place for families to settle down.
The cost of living in Henderson, Nevada, is notably higher than both the national average and the state average, making it a relatively expensive place to live within the region. The overall cost of living index for Henderson stands at 110.6, which is 10.6% higher than the U.S. average.
This increased cost is driven primarily by housing expenses, with the median home price in Henderson at $449,100, which is about 33% more expensive than the national median of $338,100 and approximately 7.7% higher than the Nevada state average.
Renting is also more costly in Henderson, with the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment at around $1,730 per month, significantly above the national average of $1,430.
In addition to housing, transportation costs in Henderson are also higher, with transportation expenses indexed at 121.6, compared to the national average of 100. This includes factors like gas prices and vehicle maintenance.
However, despite the higher living costs, Henderson remains a desirable location due to its quality of life, offering residents access to a wide range of amenities, excellent schools, and proximity to the attractions of Las Vegas, all while maintaining a quieter, more suburban atmosphere.
Residents also benefit from Nevada's lack of state income tax, which helps offset some of the higher living costs.
The housing market in Henderson, NV, has shown a strong upward trend throughout 2024, making it an increasingly competitive market. As of mid-2024, the median home price in Henderson is approximately $495,000, reflecting a year-over-year increase of around 7.6%.
This surge is indicative of robust demand, with homes selling relatively quickly—typically within 38 to 59 days of listing. The market is currently leaning towards a seller's market, driven by low inventory and high buyer interest.
Popular neighborhoods such as Green Valley North, Green Valley South, and Anthem continue to attract buyers, with median home prices in these areas ranging from $465,000 to $660,000.
For renters, the market in Henderson is also challenging, with the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment around $1,730 per month, which is significantly higher than both the state and national averages.
Despite these costs, Henderson remains a desirable location due to its quality of life, amenities, and proximity to Las Vegas. The city offers a range of housing options, from affordable multi-family units to luxury homes, making it possible for residents with varying budgets to find suitable accommodations.
Employment opportunities in Henderson, NV, have remained robust in 2024, with a reported employment level of approximately 166,761 as of June 2024. Although there was a slight decrease of 0.76% from the previous month, employment has grown by 0.9% compared to the same period last year.
The city's job market benefits from a diverse economy, with significant opportunities in healthcare, education, retail, and professional services. Additionally, the development of new businesses and continuous economic growth have attracted a steady influx of job seekers and employers.
Henderson's employment landscape is further supported by the city's proximity to Las Vegas, offering residents access to a broader range of job opportunities within the greater metropolitan area.
New developments, such as the upcoming West Henderson Hospital, are expected to contribute significantly to job creation in the region. The overall employment outlook for Henderson remains positive, with ongoing population growth and economic expansion driving demand for various job roles across multiple sectors.
Henderson, Nevada, is widely recognized as one of the best places to raise a family, thanks to its safe neighborhoods, excellent schools, and abundant family-friendly amenities.
The city is home to several top-rated neighborhoods such as Green Valley Ranch, Anthem, and McCullough Hills, all of which offer a high quality of life with strong community ties, parks, and recreational facilities.
These neighborhoods boast impressive school graduation rates, often above 90%, and provide a variety of activities for children and adults alike, including parks, water parks, and hiking trails. The family-oriented environment in Henderson is further enhanced by its low crime rates and well-maintained public spaces, making it an ideal place for families to settle down.
Additionally, Henderson's proximity to Las Vegas means that families can enjoy the quiet, suburban lifestyle while still having easy access to the entertainment and job opportunities offered by a major city.
The city's focus on community events, safety, and education has made it a popular choice for families moving to Nevada. With housing options ranging from affordable family homes to more upscale properties, Henderson provides a broad spectrum of choices to meet different needs and budgets, further solidifying its reputation as a top destination for raising a family.
Henderson, Nevada, experiences a desert climate, characterized by hot summers and mild winters, making it one of the warmest cities in the United States.
During the summer months, particularly in July and August, temperatures can soar above 100°F, with July being the hottest month, averaging highs around 104°F.
Despite the intense summer heat, Henderson enjoys approximately 297 sunny days annually, providing plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities year-round. The winter months are much milder, with average low temperatures in December and January dipping to around 38°F, but freezing temperatures are rare, and snowfall is minimal, making the winters quite manageable.
Rainfall in Henderson is sparse, with an average annual precipitation of just 6.85 inches. The wettest months are typically February and August, although even then, the rainfall is minimal, averaging less than an inch.
Henderson's arid climate means that humidity levels are low, particularly during the summer, which can make the heat more bearable but also lead to dry conditions. This climate is ideal for those who enjoy a lot of sunshine and prefer to avoid the cold and snow, but it does require some acclimatization to the summer heat, especially for new residents.
Transportation in Henderson, NV, is heavily reliant on personal vehicles, with the majority of residents choosing to drive. This has prompted the city to develop strategies to improve mobility and reduce traffic congestion by promoting alternative modes of transportation, such as biking and walking.
Henderson's Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) plays a significant role in providing public transit options, including bus services that connect Henderson to nearby Las Vegas. The RTC also operates the Game Day Express, a convenient shuttle service for sports fans traveling to and from major events in Las Vegas, highlighting the city's commitment to accessible and efficient transportation.
If you're planning on moving to Henderson, it's highly recommended to hire professional Henderson movers. They can not only transport your belongings safely and efficiently but also help you navigate the city and get acclimated to your new surroundings.
A moving company can provide valuable support during your relocation, making the process smoother and less stressful. Given Henderson's extensive road network and the tendency for traffic congestion, professional movers will ensure that your transition to this vibrant city is as seamless as possible.
Moving to Henderson, NV is increasingly considered a worthwhile decision, especially for those seeking a blend of suburban tranquility and access to urban amenities.
Henderson is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in Nevada due to its strong community feel, excellent schools, and proximity to Las Vegas.
The city boasts a wide array of planned communities, such as Green Valley and Anthem, offering diverse housing options that cater to various lifestyles, whether you're a young professional, a retiree, or raising a family.
The job market in Henderson is also thriving, with significant growth projected over the next decade, particularly in sectors like healthcare, education, and professional services.
However, it is important to consider the cost of living in Henderson, which is higher than the national average. Housing costs, in particular, are notably above the national median, with the average home price nearing $500,000 in 2024.
Additionally, the hot desert climate, especially during the summer months, can be challenging for those unaccustomed to extreme heat. Despite these drawbacks, many residents find the quality of life in Henderson—marked by safety, a wealth of recreational activities, and excellent infrastructure—well worth the investment.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.