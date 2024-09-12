Moving To Suffolk, VA: Things To Know

Suffolk, Virginia, might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think about relocating, but this charming city has a lot to offer. Nestled in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area, Suffolk combines the benefits of small-town living with the amenities of a larger city.

Whether you're drawn by its historic charm, scenic landscapes, or the promise of a tight-knit community, there are several things you should know before packing your bags and moving to Suffolk, VA.