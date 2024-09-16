Comparison: Graphics and Animations of Sweet Bonanza and Other Popular Pragmatic Play Games

Pragmatic Play has been one of the top software developers in the iGaming world for several years. The team has developed hundreds of slot titles that have remained relevant and are widely played in casinos around the world.

Among these popular titles, Sweet Bonanza stands out because of its candy theme (which is possible due to the vibrant graphics and smooth animations). But how does it compare to other slots in the Pragmatic Play portfolio?

In this guide, we'll compare the graphics and animations in Sweet Bonanza and other Pragmatic Play slots in detail.