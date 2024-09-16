Does Where You Live Affect Your Car Costs?

Car ownership is by no means a necessity for every household in the country, but it certainly becomes a necessity for many of them. Whether a household with several children and a generation’s worth of school runs to look forward to, or a professional household with commute-heavy jobs to attend, having a car can be utterly essential for keeping up with life. And it can be expensive.

All of us experienced the cost-of-living crisis at its worst, and the impacts of high inflation two years ago continue to impact us today, between heightened mortgage rates and increased grocery costs. Naturally, it’s become more important for us to scrutinise the way our finances pan out, car costs included – but there are some aspects that we don’t consider, such as place. Geography can have a huge impact on how much running a vehicle can cost, but how?