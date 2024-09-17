The process of Gender Transition: When to Start Progesterone MTF?

The result of when to start progesterone mtf can have a variety of adverse effects. Commonly mentioned problems are mood swings, bloating, tiredness, and breast sensitivity. People are advised to keep open contact with their healthcare provider to control these side effects; he or she may advise trying new formulations or changing the dose. Some discomfort can also be reduced by consistent exercise, drinking enough of water, and eating a balanced diet. Further helping one to negotiate these changes is maintaining a careful eye on emotional well-being and consulting mental health experts.

Although during hormone treatment progesterone can have advantages, one should take long-term health issues into careful consideration. Prolonged usage of progesterone, especially in combination with estrogen, may raise the risk of cardiovascular problems, blood clots, or some forms of cancer, according to some research. To reduce these risks, one must routinely check up with a healthcare provider and monitor health markers. Safely customizing hormone treatment depends on a complete awareness of personal health history and current assessments.