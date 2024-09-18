Finding the Perfect Rental Property: A Comprehensive Guide for Tenants

Doing due diligence is an important part of the rental process. It helps you to make sure that the property you are renting meets your needs and expectations. Before signing a lease, here are some steps to take during due diligence:

1. Research the Landlord/Property Manager: Check online reviews for past tenant experiences with the landlord/property manager. Also, make sure that the landlord is licensed to rent out properties in your area.

2. Inspect the Property: Take a close look at the property before signing a lease and remember to take pictures of any pre-existing damage for documentation. Pay attention to all aspects including the interior and exterior of the house or apartment, any appliances, and the general condition of the property.

3. Ask Questions: After you have conducted your research and inspected the property, make sure to ask the landlord/property manager any questions that you may have about the rental agreement or other aspects of the property. Be aware of any additional fees for things like utilities or parking spots.

4. Check for Utilities: Make sure that all of the utilities at the property are in working order. Ask the landlord/property manager who is responsible for maintaining them and if any additional fees apply.

5. Read the Lease: Carefully read through the lease agreement before signing it. Verify all information, such as rent amount, date due, payment method, and any other terms that may be included. Also, make sure to understand the landlord's policies for such things as pet ownership, subleasing, and security deposits .

6. Get Everything in Writing: Make sure all agreements between you and the landlord/property manager are written down in the lease agreement. This will protect your rights if there is ever a dispute.

7. Seek Advice: If you are unsure about any aspect of the rental agreement or process, seek legal advice before signing a lease.

8. Sign on The Dotted Line: After all of your research and due diligence are complete, it's time to sign the lease agreement! Make sure that all required documents are signed by both parties before you officially become tenants.

Following these steps will help to ensure that you find the perfect rental property for your needs and expectations.