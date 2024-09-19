Explore the USA’s Most Exquisite Luxury Living Destinations

Living in the USA is a dream! Especially if you love luxury, the USA is the perfect destination for you. This place is filled with luxury cities and neighborhoods. Once you land there, you will be confused about where to go.
But since you are here, we won’t let you get confused. This guide will help you find the perfect luxury living destination.
New York is, undoubtedly, a millionaire hub. According to the 2024 World's Wealthiest Cities Report from Henley & Partners, around 349,500 millionaires live in New York City. This means you will find a millionaire in every 1 out of 24 houses! Which is incense, right?
It’s not just that. The city also offers a luxury lifestyle, too. You’ll find designer stores on Fifth Avenue. Penthouses with stunning views of Central Park showcase some of the most expensive real estate. The city is home to top-notch restaurants, exclusive clubs, and elite cultural venues. So, basically, this city has everything you would ask for.
Some Other Notable Luxury Facts About New York City:
Average Income (Top 5%): Over $534,000
Luxury City Ranking: 4th in the US
Average Rent: $3,864
Average Monthly Cost of Living: $4,130
Fort Worth combines Southern charm with a touch of luxury. At the same time, it might not have the same high-profile reputation as cities like New York. Still. But still, almost 2,700 people are millionaire homeowners.
Here’s a fun fact: In Fort Worth, 44.1% of millionaires are Gen Xers, while 24.7% are baby boomers.
If you’re looking for a peaceful neighborhood, check out Westcliff. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, it’s a charming area with a population of 22,866 and a population density of 1,130.32 people per square mile.
It's a favorite for families and those who appreciate a quiet, community-oriented environment. The neighborhood is filled with well-kept, older homes, many of which are surrounded by large, shady trees.
Some facts about Fort Worth Westcliff:
Housing Expenses: 16% lower than the national average
Utility Prices: 14% higher than the national average
Transportation Expenses: 3% lower than the national average
Average Monthly Rent (Westcliff): $1,440 (as of July 2024)
Median Household Income (Fort Worth): $72,726
Las Vegas is another millionaire hub in the USA. There are 2,087 millionaire homeowners. According to a Point2 study, 866 of these millionaires are Gen Xers.
Las Vegas is quite the hotspot! It’s home to 16,800 millionaires, 45 centi-millionaires, and 6 billionaires. The city’s booming popularity for business conferences has really boosted its economic growth.
When it comes to luxury, Vegas is renowned for its high-end casinos, fancy hotels, and extravagant entertainment. The Strip is particularly famous, with glamorous resorts like The Bellagio and Caesars Palace offering some of the best in luxury living and entertainment.
Other facts about Las Vegas:
Luxury City Ranking: 2nd in the US
Average Cost of Living: $2,255 (1% higher than the national average)
Average Income (2024): $60,465
Income Range (80% of Salaries): $26,100 to $142,120
Miami is famous for its luxury living and vibrant lifestyle. The city boasts stunning beaches, upscale neighborhoods, and a lively nightlife that draws millions of visitors.
As of March 2024, Miami has 35,300 millionaires and 15 billionaires, with the number of millionaires having surged by 75% over the past decade.
Miami real estate is top-notch, with high-end condos and waterfront homes commanding high prices. Neighborhoods like Coconut Grove and Coral Gables are particularly known for their elegant homes and wealthy residents.
Luxury living facts about Miami:
Average Annual Salary (May 2024): $54,972 ($26.43 per hour)
Estimated Monthly Costs (Family of Four): $4,833.80 (without rent)
Estimated Monthly Costs (Single Person): $1,322.80 (without rent)
Cost Comparison to New York: 23.7% less expensive (without rent)
Average Rent (September 2024): $2,116 per month (35% higher than the national average)
Houston is a huge city in the U.S. with over 2 million people. Texas has more than 650,000 millionaires, many of which live in Houston. The city is also one of the country's top 20 most luxurious places.
While the city has a growing luxury market, it still offers a lower cost of living. Still, it is an attractive option for those seeking luxury and value. Houston is your catch if you want to experience luxury within budget.
Must Known Facts:
Average Monthly Cost of Living (Single Adult): $2,886
Average Monthly Cost of Living (Family of Four): $6,120
Average Annual Salary (June 2024): $61,034 ($29.34 per hour)
Average Rent (September 2024): $1,196 per month (23% lower than the national average)
National Average Rent: $1,563
We first heard about Seattle from the book After. It became my favorite book, so it automatically became my wish list. Seattle’s cost of living is 24% higher than the state average, but it’s also one of the U.S. cities with the most millionaires.
According to a recent report, the number of millionaires in Seattle grew by 72% between 2013 and 2023, reaching around 54,200. The city now boasts 130 cent millionaires and 11 billionaires.
Despite the high costs, Seattle offers a high quality of life with lots of amenities, outdoor activities, and cultural experiences. It blends luxury with natural beauty, making it a tempting place for those who can afford its premium lifestyle.
Living Facts of Seattle:
Housing Expenses: 112% higher than the national average
Utility Prices: 2% higher than the national average
Transportation Expenses: 29% higher than the national average
Grocery Prices: 16% higher than the national average
Average Annual Salary (May 24, 2024): $76,320 ($36.69 per hour)
Average Rent (September 2024): $1,510 to $3,816 per month
Living in Chicago offers a blend of city luxury with Midwestern charm. The city is renowned for its upscale neighborhoods, luxury high-rise apartments, and historic mansions, particularly in Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, and River North.
Chicago’s luxury lifestyle includes fine dining, high-end shopping on the Magnificent Mile, and access to cultural treasures like the Art Institute of Chicago and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
The city ranks as the 15th most luxurious in the U.S. Housing costs in Chicago are 77% above the state average and 38% higher than the national average. Of the approximately 346,873 millionaires in Illinois, many call Chicago home.
Facts about Chicago:
Monthly Cost (Family of Four): $4,768.2 (without rent)
Monthly Cost (Single Person): $1,306.7 (without rent)
Comparison with New York: 22.2% less expensive than New York (without rent)
Rent in Chicago: 44.3% lower than in New York
Average Rent in Chicago: $1,863 per month (19% higher than the national average of $1,563)
The list can continue because there are so many luxury living destinations in the USA. However, if you want to live and experience the best, the above city is the one for you. Whether you crave urban energy or coastal calm, there's a perfect spot for every taste, offering unparalleled elegance and comfort.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.