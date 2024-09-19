Explore the USA’s Most Exquisite Luxury Living Destinations

New York is, undoubtedly, a millionaire hub. According to the 2024 World's Wealthiest Cities Report from Henley & Partners, around 349,500 millionaires live in New York City. This means you will find a millionaire in every 1 out of 24 houses! Which is incense, right?

It’s not just that. The city also offers a luxury lifestyle, too. You’ll find designer stores on Fifth Avenue. Penthouses with stunning views of Central Park showcase some of the most expensive real estate. The city is home to top-notch restaurants, exclusive clubs, and elite cultural venues. So, basically, this city has everything you would ask for.

Some Other Notable Luxury Facts About New York City: