How Green Golf Balls Can Improve Your Visibility on the Course

Comparing green golf balls to traditional white balls can help you decide which is better for your game. Consider the following points:

Performance in Different Conditions: Green balls can be advantageous in overcast or rainy weather conditions as they are easier to see against a gray sky. In contrast, white balls might be better in bright, sunny conditions because they reflect light more effectively.

For further insights, a study on color psychology delves deeper into the effects of various colors. Now imagine them with golf balls.

In conclusion, the choice between green and white golf balls depends on personal preference and specific playing conditions. Green golf balls offer visible benefits in terms of contrast and tracking, making them a valuable option to consider for improving your game visibility.