Redefining Legal Advocacy: Chris Mova's Journey from Personal Injury to Business Innovation

Chris Mova, founder of , is reshaping personal injury law in California. His innovative approach to client advocacy sets him apart in a competitive field. Mova’s journey from a childhood accident victim to a successful attorney and business leader offers unique insights into the evolving landscape of personal injury law.
Mova Law Group's growth has been remarkable since its inception in 2015. Starting as a small operation in San Diego — Mova’s first clients came from swap meets — the firm quickly gained a reputation for its personalized approach and tenacious advocacy. As word spread of their success in handling complex cases and securing significant settlements, the demand for their services grew.
In response to this increasing demand, Mova expanded the firm's presence, opening a second office in in 2020 to serve clients across Southern California more effectively. Mova’s growth continued, opening offices in , , and more.
Today, with offices throughout the state, Mova Law Group has solidified its position as one of the leading personal injury firms in California.
Can you tell us more about your background and early years?
I was born in Chicago to Iranian immigrant parents who moved to Northern Virginia seeking freedom and opportunity. As a kid, I loved anything to do with motorbikes — dirt bikes, 4 wheelers, mopeds. It was a stark contrast to the challenges I'd face later. My parents' struggle as immigrants and my accident experience instilled in me a keen sense of justice from a young age.
How did your childhood accident impact your education and career path?
The accident left me with a stutter that took years of therapy to overcome. I faced ridicule in school, but it only fueled my determination. I threw myself into my studies, graduating top of my class in college. Then I went on to law school, where I found my true calling. Every challenge in the courtroom seemed small compared to what I'd already overcome.
You mentioned starting with clients from swap meets. Can you elaborate on those early days?
When I first started, I had to get creative to find clients. I'd set up a booth at local swap meets, offering free legal advice. It was grassroots, face-to-face marketing. I'd spend hours talking to people, explaining their rights, and building trust. It wasn't glamorous, but it taught me the value of personal connection in this field.
What's been the biggest challenge in growing your firm?
Maintaining our commitment to personalized service while expanding has been a delicate balance. We've had to be very selective in our hiring, ensuring every team member shares our vision and values. We've also invested heavily in training to maintain consistency across all our offices.
How do you see the field of personal injury law evolving in the next decade?
With the rise of autonomous vehicles, for instance, there will be new challenges in determining liability. At Mova Law Group, we're mindful of these coming changes, staying ahead of the curve in both our legal strategies.
Finally, what advice would you give to young lawyers starting their careers?
Never lose sight of why you became a lawyer. It's easy to get caught up in the business side of things, but at its core, this profession is about helping people. Stay curious, be willing to innovate, and always, always fight for what's right. And remember, your personal experiences — even the challenging ones — can be your greatest asset in connecting with clients and advocating for their needs.
