How to Choose the Right Vape Kit for You

Pod Kits are great for novices and those in between who seek a simple vaping encounter in a compact form. They are available in various sizes and designs, with two main types to consider: pre-filled and refillable.

Pre-filled pod kits, also known as closed-pod systems, are the easier option as they work with pre-filled pods. This means no need for manual coil changes or messy refills; just attach a new pod and you're good to go.

Refillable pod kits, or open-pod systems, are a bit more complex and demand additional upkeep. These devices come with empty replacement vape pods to fill and refill as needed. When the coil wears out, swap the pod, allowing you to use any e-liquid. Regular recharging is necessary for all pod devices.