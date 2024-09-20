The Science Behind Hemp Edibles: What Happens When You Eat Cannabinoids?

When shopping for hemp edibles online, you'll find a wide variety of cannabinoids that each offer different effects. Let’s break down the most common types of cannabinoids available online and their unique characteristics.

Delta-8

Delta-8 THC is a popular choice for those seeking a milder, more controlled high compared to its cousin Delta-9. Often found in edibles like gummies and chocolates, Delta-8 provides a sense of calm and relaxation without the intensity that some associate with traditional THC. It’s a great option for those who want to unwind without feeling overwhelmed.

Delta-9

Delta-9 THC, the main psychoactive component in cannabis, is the cannabinoid most people think of when they hear "THC." Delta-9 gummies and other edibles are known for producing stronger, more euphoric effects, often associated with a high. These edibles are widely available online, but it’s important to understand the legal distinction. Hemp-derived Delta-9 is federally legal as long as the product contains no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. However, regulations vary from state to state, so it’s essential to ensure you're purchasing legal, compliant products from hemp stores like Sweet Leaf Hemp Farms.

THCA

THCA (Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid) is the precursor to Delta-9 THC. While THCA itself is non-psychoactive, it converts to THC when exposed to heat—a process known as decarboxylation. This makes THCA flower popular for those looking to experience THC’s effects by smoking or vaping. However, THCA in edible form is harder to find, since most consumers prefer smoking or vaping it.

CBN

CBN (Cannabinol) is becoming increasingly popular, particularly in products designed to aid with sleep and relaxation. Found in gummies and tinctures, CBN is often used in combination with other cannabinoids to enhance its sedative effects. If you're looking for a natural way to wind down at the end of the day, CBN gummies may be just what you need.