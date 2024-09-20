The Science Behind Hemp Edibles: What Happens When You Eat Cannabinoids?

In recent years, hemp edibles like Delta-8 chocolates, Delta-9 gummies, and CBN gummies have taken the wellness world by storm. But what really happens when you consume cannabinoids in edible form? From bioavailability to onset time and effects, understanding the science behind how hemp edibles work in the body can help you make more informed choices.
When you consume a hemp edible, the cannabinoids must first pass through the digestive system before entering the bloodstream. Unlike smoking or vaping, where cannabinoids are absorbed quickly through the lungs, edibles take a bit longer to break down. The liver plays a key role here—once the cannabinoids are metabolized, they enter the bloodstream, eventually reaching the brain and interacting with the endocannabinoid system (ECS).
The ECS, which regulates everything from mood and appetite to pain and sleep, is responsible for the effects you feel after consuming hemp edibles. Cannabinoids like Delta-8, Delta-9, and CBN bind to cannabinoid receptors in the body, influencing the release of neurotransmitters. This is what causes the euphoric, calming, or pain-relieving effects commonly associated with these products.
When shopping for hemp edibles online, you'll find a wide variety of cannabinoids that each offer different effects. Let’s break down the most common types of cannabinoids available online and their unique characteristics.
Delta-8 THC is a popular choice for those seeking a milder, more controlled high compared to its cousin Delta-9. Often found in edibles like gummies and chocolates, Delta-8 provides a sense of calm and relaxation without the intensity that some associate with traditional THC. It’s a great option for those who want to unwind without feeling overwhelmed.
Delta-9 THC, the main psychoactive component in cannabis, is the cannabinoid most people think of when they hear "THC." Delta-9 gummies and other edibles are known for producing stronger, more euphoric effects, often associated with a high. These edibles are widely available online, but it’s important to understand the legal distinction. Hemp-derived Delta-9 is federally legal as long as the product contains no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. However, regulations vary from state to state, so it’s essential to ensure you're purchasing legal, compliant products from hemp stores like Sweet Leaf Hemp Farms.
THCA (Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid) is the precursor to Delta-9 THC. While THCA itself is non-psychoactive, it converts to THC when exposed to heat—a process known as decarboxylation. This makes THCA flower popular for those looking to experience THC’s effects by smoking or vaping. However, THCA in edible form is harder to find, since most consumers prefer smoking or vaping it.
CBN (Cannabinol) is becoming increasingly popular, particularly in products designed to aid with sleep and relaxation. Found in gummies and tinctures, CBN is often used in combination with other cannabinoids to enhance its sedative effects. If you're looking for a natural way to wind down at the end of the day, CBN gummies may be just what you need.
A critical factor to consider with hemp edibles is bioavailability—the percentage of the cannabinoids that actually make it into your bloodstream. When inhaling cannabinoids, the bioavailability is typically higher because it bypasses the digestive system. However, edibles have lower bioavailability, as much of the cannabinoids are lost during digestion and liver metabolism.
Despite this, the effects of edibles tend to be stronger and last longer. That’s because your body converts Delta-9 THC into 11-hydroxy-THC, a metabolite that is more potent and has a longer half-life. This conversion can intensify the experience, which is why users often report that edibles provide a deeper and more sustained high compared to smoking or vaping.
One of the most common questions people ask about hemp edibles is: How long will it take to kick in? The answer largely depends on your metabolism, the type of edible, and even whether you’ve eaten recently.
Typically, edibles take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to kick in. This delay can be confusing for first-time users, who might expect immediate results and end up taking too much. Once the effects do begin, they can last anywhere from 4 to 8 hours—much longer than inhaled cannabinoids, which tend to wear off after 2 to 3 hours.
This is why it’s crucial to start with a low dose and be patient. Hemp edibles like Delta-8 chocolates or Delta-9 gummies might take a while to peak, but the experience is often more intense and sustained than other consumption methods.
One fascinating aspect of hemp edibles is how differently they affect people. Factors such as body weight, metabolism, tolerance level, and even the type of food you’ve eaten can all influence the experience.
For instance, someone with a faster metabolism might feel the effects of Delta-8 chocolates sooner than someone with a slower metabolic rate. Similarly, consuming an edible on an empty stomach might result in faster onset, while eating it after a large meal can delay the effects. Genetics also play a role—some people are naturally more sensitive to cannabinoids, while others may need a higher dose to feel the same effects.
Hemp edibles provide a unique experience compared to smoking or vaping, with slower onset but longer-lasting effects. Whether you’re using Delta-8 chocolates for mild relaxation, Delta-9 gummies for a more euphoric experience, or CBN gummies to wind down for sleep, understanding the science behind how edibles work can help you optimize your experience.
In any case, remember that patience is key. Start with a small dose, wait for the effects to set in, and enjoy the journey as your body processes these powerful cannabinoids.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.