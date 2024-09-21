Holistic Home Design Trends in 2024

To truly balance your room’s design using Feng Shui, you'll need a grasp of the differences between chakra and chi . These are a couple of concepts that often get intermingled and misunderstood by the uninitiated. While both deal with energy, Chi is more about flow in spaces.

Here’s how to invite positive energy:

Clear Clutter : Keep rooms tidy to allow free movement of energy.

Natural Elements : Add wood, water, metal, earth for harmony. Consider plants or stones.

Furniture Placement: Avoid blocking pathways. Ensure doors open fully and seating faces inward for connection.

These practices look good and create peace at home by guiding Chi smoothly through your living environment.

Consider what your space feels like as much as what it looks like, as feeling at ease is both an interior choice and a lifestyle one too!