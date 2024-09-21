Why Internet Jargon Is Becoming a Universal Language

The internet has revolutionized the way we connect. From social media platforms to online forums, people from all corners of the globe interact more frequently than ever before. This constant flow of information and communication creates an environment where language, including internet jargon, can spread rapidly. According to PIA’s blog post , over 80% of text messages contain abbreviations and internet slang.

When someone from one part of the world encounters a new term or phrase online, they may use it in their communications. This cross-pollination of language helps to introduce and normalize internet jargon in different linguistic and cultural contexts. As a result, phrases like "LOL" or "BRB" have become familiar to people far beyond their origins.