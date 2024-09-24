How Suboxone Use Affects Physical and Mental Health Over Time

Suboxone is a prescription drug used to cure opioid addiction, incorporating buprenorphine and naloxone. It helps handle withdrawal symptoms and lessen cravings for individuals battling opioid dependence.
According to the American Psychiatry Association, opioid overdose accounted for 75% of all drug abuse deaths in 2022. While Suboxone has proven effective in aiding recovery, it is not without side effects.
Physical conditions like respiratory issues and mental health concerns such as mood swings can arise with long-term use. In this article, we will analyze how Suboxone impacts both physical and mental health over time.
Suboxone can positively impact long-term physical health by helping individuals recover from opioid addiction, reducing withdrawal symptoms, and preventing relapse. It is also used as an off-label remedy for perioperative pain.
However, prolonged use of Suboxone can also cause adverse physical effects. These may include respiratory issues, liver damage, gastrointestinal problems, and headaches. Some individuals may experience chronic fatigue, muscle aches, or hormonal imbalances over time.
MedicalNewsToday highlights several serious side effects associated with Suboxone use. These include severe allergic reactions, which can manifest as trouble breathing, skin rashes, or swelling of the lips and throat.
Other major concerns involve misuse and dependence, breathing problems, and even coma. Users might also experience hormonal issues like adrenal insufficiency, liver damage, intense withdrawal symptoms, and dental problems such as cavities or infections.
Suboxone can lead to weight gain and loss, often due to its impact on metabolism and appetite. To manage these fluctuations, individuals should maintain a balanced diet, engage in regular physical activity, and consult a healthcare provider. A dietician or a gym trainer can be consulted for personalized advice on weight management strategies during treatment.
According to the CDC, 1 in every 5 individuals in the US has at least one type of mental illness. In teenagers, mental illness would affect 1 in every 5 teenagers presently or at some point of time in their lives. 1 in every 25 adults lives with serious mental ailments like schizophrenia, depression, etc.
Mental health ailments may lead to drug abuse, like opioid overdose. Suboxone is used for treating opioid addiction. Suboxone is used to support individuals struggling with opioid addiction, which often coexists with mental health ailments such as anxiety, despair, and mood disorders.
By stabilizing the brain’s response to opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms, Suboxone helps improve mental clarity and emotional regulation, aiding in the recovery process. However, long-term use might lead to adverse mental health effects, including mood swings, irritability, and potential dependence, requiring careful monitoring and psychological support.
Suboxone has been linked to substantial dental health issues, including tooth decay, pits, and oral infections. According to the Addiction Center, the FDA received 305 cases of dental issues after the use of suboxone since its release. Some of the cases were quite severe.
It was found that prolonged use of Suboxone can cause dry mouth. It decreases saliva production, which is essential for neutralizing acids and preventing tooth decay.
Patients have reported severe dental problems, even with good oral hygiene, leading to increased scrutiny of the manufacturer. These complications have sparked legal actions, with individuals filing numerous lawsuits claiming insufficient warning of the drug’s dental risks.
According to TruLaw, the dental issues caused by Suboxone can significantly affect psychological, emotional, and financial well-being. This often results in inferior self-esteem, increased social anxiety, and the stress of expensive medical treatments.
If you or a loved one has faced dental injuries due to Suboxone use, you may qualify to file a . These problems can be severe tooth decay, deteriorating dental health, or any dental issue related to prolonged Suboxone use.
Proper dental care and regular check-ups are crucial for users to minimize the potential for long-term oral health damage.
To mitigate dry mouth caused by Suboxone and protect dental health, patients can stay hydrated. They must use saliva substitutes or mouthwashes designed for dry mouth and chew sugarless gum to promote saliva production. Regular dental analysis and maintaining oral cleanliness are also essential to reduce the risk of tooth decay and other dental issues.
Suboxone can interact with various medications and substances, potentially leading to dangerous side effects. It is particularly contradictory with other opioids, as combining them can cause respiratory depression or diminished effectiveness in treating addiction.
According to Drug.com, can interact with Suboxone or either of its components, i.e., buprenorphine or naloxone). There can be 16 ailment interactions and 1 alcohol or food interaction. Out of all the drug reactions, 206 can be critical, 486 are moderate, and 5 are minor.
Combining Suboxone with central nervous system depressants like benzodiazepines or alcohol can increase the risk of sedation, overdose, or death. Additionally, certain antidepressants or antipsychotic medications may alter Suboxone’s effectiveness or lead to increased side effects like dizziness or confusion. It's essential to consult a healthcare professional about potential interactions before starting Suboxone.
Consuming caffeine while on Suboxone may increase side effects like anxiety, restlessness, or an elevated heart rate, as both substances stimulate the nervous system. Excessive sugar intake can worsen dry mouth, a common side effect of Suboxone, increasing the hazard of tooth decay and other dental ailments. Moderation of caffeine and sugar consumption is advised to minimize these risks.
While taking Suboxone, making lifestyle adjustments and closely monitoring health is crucial for a successful recovery. Maintaining a proportional diet, staying hydrated, and engaging in routine physical activity can help manage weight fluctuations and reduce common side effects like fatigue. Prioritizing oral hygiene is essential to prevent dental issues associated with Suboxone, such as dry mouth and tooth decay.
Moreover, it is recommended by the that in case of adverse reactions due to Suboxone, it may not be stopped suddenly. It should be continued under the guidance of your healthcare professional. Suddenly stopping the use of Suboxone may have even worse side effects.
Regular medical check-ups and open communication with healthcare providers are key to managing any physical or mental health complications. Additionally, avoiding alcohol, excessive caffeine, and other substances that may interact with Suboxone is important for overall well-being.
Suboxone is a valuable tool in opioid addiction recovery, but it can lead to various physical and mental health challenges over time. By adjusting their lifestyle, maintaining good dental care, and collaborating with healthcare providers, individuals can reduce risks and support a healthier recovery.
