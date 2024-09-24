How Suboxone Use Affects Physical and Mental Health Over Time

Suboxone is a prescription drug used to cure opioid addiction, incorporating buprenorphine and naloxone. It helps handle withdrawal symptoms and lessen cravings for individuals battling opioid dependence.

According to the American Psychiatry Association, opioid overdose accounted for 75% of all drug abuse deaths in 2022. While Suboxone has proven effective in aiding recovery, it is not without side effects.

Physical conditions like respiratory issues and mental health concerns such as mood swings can arise with long-term use. In this article, we will analyze how Suboxone impacts both physical and mental health over time.