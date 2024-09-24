How To Make Money On Sports Betting?

You can’t really learn how to make money betting on sports without a solid knowledge of odds and bets , as these are the fundamental concepts. For example, you might bet on which team will win a match, the final score, or specific events within the game, like who will score the first goal.

Odds, on the other hand, represent the likelihood of a particular event happening and determine how much a wager will pay out. They are usually set by bookies and can vary based on a lot of factors, including how many people are putting their money on each outcome. Odds can be expressed in different formats: