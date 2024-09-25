How To Get Tasty and Fast Foods Without Disrupting Your Gaming Session

If you don't have time to peel vegetables, cut peppers, fry chickens, etc., the best option is to purchase ready-made meals. They are pre-cooked and packaged meals that only need mild cooking before serving.

Once you buy this, you can pick one up and throw it into the microwave, and in about five minutes, it's ready to be served. These packages come with all the necessary seasonings, and in the right proportion, so you don't have to worry about portion control or washing dishes either. Examples include:

Premade salad

Microwaveable rice bowls

Frozen burritos

Instant ramen with added veggies

Frozen Pizza

Pre-cooked pasta meals

Sandwiches

Ready-made meals let you eat quickly without pausing your game.