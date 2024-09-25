Rubber surfacing vs. Traditional paving: which is better for your project?

Traditionally, most homeowners use concrete pavers in landscaping and exterior design. Concrete paving is typically used for patios, pool decks, and stairs, but over time, it can be susceptible to various types of damage, such as discoloration, swelling, and multiple cracks. Rubber coating is a modern solution to specific problems caused by the aging of traditional materials and the influence of various weather conditions, which also affect the condition of your coating.

This article provides a detailed comparison of rubber solutions and traditional materials to help you determine which best suits your specific and current needs.