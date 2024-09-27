Hidden Allergens Lurking in Your Luxury Home: 8 Things You May Have Missed

One of the key features of a luxury home is its opulent, plush carpeting. But these soft surfaces can be a breeding ground for dust mites, pet dander, and even mold spores. Carpets tend to trap allergens deep within the fibers, and even the highest quality vacuum cleaners can miss what’s hiding beneath the surface.

To minimize allergens in carpets and rugs, consider investing in regular deep-cleaning services. Additionally, switching to low-pile carpets or opting for hard surface flooring in areas like bedrooms and living rooms can help keep allergens under control while still maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic.