Understanding Personal Injury Law: A Beginner's Guide

The first step to understanding a personal injury lawsuit is understanding how to prove personal injury did occur. Four main elements must be established in a personal injury claim:

Duty of Care: First, it must be shown that the defendant had a duty of care of keeping you out of harms way by acting in a reasonable and expected manner. Breach of Duty: Second, it must be shown that the defendant breached their duty of care by acting out in such a way that harm may be caused. Causation: Third, it must be shown that the breach of duty of care by the defendant directly led to the accident that caused your injuries. Damages: Fourth, it must be shown that you were injured as a result of the accident.

Assuming all four of the above are evident in your case, you may have a personal injury lawsuit on your hands.