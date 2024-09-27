Why vintage engagement rings are making a comeback

From the Princess of Wales across the pond to major music icons like Nikki Minaj and FKA Twigs, celebrities are joining the growing trend for vintage engagement rings. But why are consumers choosing pre-owned jewelry and old-world styles over new modern designs?
Definitions vary, but in general the term ‘vintage’ is used to describe rings between 20 – 100 years old. When they reach a century or more, they’re counted as antique.
If your partner has requested you pop the question with a vintage ring, it’s best to check their definition before you buy. You can that are newly crafted as well as pieces from the period which have had a previous owner. Discuss their priorities – and consider yours – such as condition, materials and price to identify the best option.
Popular vintage engagement ring styles include Art Deco and Edwardian. Jackie Kennedy popularised the ‘20s Art Deco style in the 1950s with her geometric ‘toi-et-moi’ emerald and diamond design, later updated with marquise cut diamonds which have a contrasting softness.
Bella’s gold-laced Edwardian opal as described in the smash-hit Twilight series could have contributed to the resurgence of delicate rings with thin bands and small clusters of stones.
While the return to old designs is a natural counterbalance to the simple and striking solitaire diamonds that have dominated this century, there are other factors driving the shift.
Millennials and Gen Z are the current generations driving the demand for engagement rings, and their tastes and preferences differ from the generations that have gone before.
Increasing awareness of the risks and realities of global warming has made sustainability a big buzzword in the 21st century and seen a , especially ‘zoomers’. The idea of owning a recycled ring aligns with these values and is more appealing than it was to older generations when the environment wasn’t prioritised.
The demand for diamonds, which has reigned supreme since the hyper-successful De Beers campaign in 1948, is also on the outs, as Millennials and Gen Z are seeking to celebrate their individuality rather than follow the crowd.
With these generations in particular wanting to emphasise individuality, consumer demand for unique products has increased. Due to the vast choice of designs ranging from sharp and bold to floral and detailed, vintage rings – whether authentic or made to match old styles – fit the bill.
This is complemented by the fact vintage rings are timeless and resistant to shifting trends, so they’ll never look out of place on your finger.
