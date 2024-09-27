Why vintage engagement rings are making a comeback

Definitions vary, but in general the term ‘vintage’ is used to describe rings between 20 – 100 years old. When they reach a century or more, they’re counted as antique.

If your partner has requested you pop the question with a vintage ring, it’s best to check their definition before you buy. You can find vintage engagement rings in iconic historic styles that are newly crafted as well as pieces from the period which have had a previous owner. Discuss their priorities – and consider yours – such as condition, materials and price to identify the best option.

Popular vintage engagement ring styles include Art Deco and Edwardian. Jackie Kennedy popularised the ‘20s Art Deco style in the 1950s with her geometric ‘toi-et-moi’ emerald and diamond design, later updated with marquise cut diamonds which have a contrasting softness.

Bella’s gold-laced Edwardian opal as described in the smash-hit Twilight series could have contributed to the resurgence of delicate rings with thin bands and small clusters of stones.