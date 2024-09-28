Driving Under the Influence: The Devastating Consequences of Drunk Driving

Getting behind the wheel of a car while you have been drinking is a bad idea for a number of reasons, but there are three main reasons why you should think twice besides the fact it’s illegal:

Impaired judgment and coordination

The way alcohol interacts with your brain causes a serious impact on your motor skills, meaning you will have reduced reaction time behind the wheel. This impact on your reaction time means that you will also have difficulty maintaining control of your vehicle, especially if quick action is required. Finally, this impairment may also make you believe you are capable of pulling off a turn or changing lanes when, in reality, you are completely unable to.