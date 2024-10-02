Four Reasons Small Businesses Need HR Software

HR is the backbone of any business, providing the necessary background support so client-focused operations can run smoothly.

From company culture and talent management to employee benefits and legal compliance, your business’ HR team will play a significant role. It comes as no surprise then, that 50 percent of HR professionals are on the verge of quitting due to burnout. That’s where HR software comes in.

As a small business, you may not have a dedicated HR team yet, so the colleagues with these responsibilities may need some assistance. Here are four reasons why HR automation can benefit your organisation.