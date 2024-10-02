How to Register at Onwin and Get a Welcome Bonus?

Once you've completed the KYC tasks, you can then claim your welcome bonus. To start:

Log into the casino and navigate to the cashier's section. Input the amount you'd like to deposit into your account. The match deposit bonus will take effect as long as you meet the bonus requirements. You'll also get up to 500 free spins for slot games, depending on how much you deposit. The more you deposit, the higher the number of free spins you can claim. Make sure to carefully review the bonus terms, as there might be a minimum deposit required to activate the promotion. Also, check the wagering requirements for both the deposit bonus and the free spins, as they will dictate how many times you’ll need to play through your bonus before withdrawing any winnings.

Once the deposit is confirmed, your bonus funds and free spins will be credited to your account. You can begin using the free spins on selected slot games, which will usually be indicated in the terms and conditions. Keep in mind that free spins are often time-sensitive, so it's advisable to use them as soon as possible to avoid them expiring. The bonus funds, on the other hand, may come with longer validity, but you should still monitor any deadlines.