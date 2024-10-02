How to Register at Onwin and Get a Welcome Bonus?

Like any reputable casino out there, Onwin Casino would always seek to simplify the registration process. Because every player that gets confused and leaves out of frustration is money lost by the casino. So, signing up your account at Casino is a breeze with just a few steps. You also get an impressive welcome package as a head start after you make your first deposit.
Below is a detailed guide to help you settle in and claim your welcome bonus on Onwin.
The first step to getting a welcome package is to set up an account. To do so:
Visit the Onwin Casino homepage (make sure it's the official website).
Click on the sign-up button. Next, input your full name and email, then create a password.
After filling out the necessary information, accept the terms and conditions in the casino's privacy policy.
Then, hit the Submit button.
Once you're done, you'll be able to log into your account and you'll be able to claim the welcome bonus.
However, there's another step to complete before logging in to claim any offer, which we'll discuss below.
To limit fraud cases and protect players' data and funds, the casino will conduct a verification process to confirm your identity. You'll get a verification message via email or your provided phone number.
Click on the link to complete the verification and enter the code provided—voila! You can also opt in for emailed or SMS notifications from Onwin casino to keep you updated on the latest promotions, newest games, and other important updates.
Once you've completed the KYC tasks, you can then claim your welcome bonus. To start:
Log into the casino and navigate to the cashier's section. Input the amount you'd like to deposit into your account. The match deposit bonus will take effect as long as you meet the bonus requirements. You'll also get up to 500 free spins for slot games, depending on how much you deposit. The more you deposit, the higher the number of free spins you can claim. Make sure to carefully review the bonus terms, as there might be a minimum deposit required to activate the promotion. Also, check the wagering requirements for both the deposit bonus and the free spins, as they will dictate how many times you’ll need to play through your bonus before withdrawing any winnings.
Once the deposit is confirmed, your bonus funds and free spins will be credited to your account. You can begin using the free spins on selected slot games, which will usually be indicated in the terms and conditions. Keep in mind that free spins are often time-sensitive, so it's advisable to use them as soon as possible to avoid them expiring. The bonus funds, on the other hand, may come with longer validity, but you should still monitor any deadlines.
