10 Best Neighborhoods in Greenville, SC
Greenville, South Carolina, is a city that seamlessly blends historic charm with modern development. As one of the most sought-after cities in the South, it offers a diverse range of neighborhoods that cater to various lifestyles.
Whether you're looking for historic homes or luxurious living, the 10 Best neighborhoods in Greenville, SC provide something for everyone. From golf communities to family-friendly districts, this guide highlights the best areas to consider when making your move to Greenville.
Greenville Country Club
The Greenville Country Club, founded in 1895, stands as one of the oldest and most prestigious country clubs in South Carolina. Offering a rich blend of history and modern amenities, the club is home to two championship golf courses: the Riverside, originally designed by Thomas Bendelow, and the Chanticleer, a renowned course crafted by Robert Trent Jones, Sr.
These courses are celebrated not only for their beauty but also for the challenging play they offer, attracting avid golfers and hosting prominent tournaments. In addition to the golf courses, the club features top-ranked tennis facilities with 17 lighted courts, a family-friendly aquatic center, and a variety of dining experiences ranging from casual to fine dining.
Hampton Pinckney
Hampton Pinckney is one of Greenville’s oldest and most historically significant neighborhoods, first developed in the late 19th century. As the first district in Greenville to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977, it is renowned for its architectural diversity, featuring Victorian, Queen Anne, and Italianate styles.
This neighborhood was part of Greenville's early expansion, particularly during the rise of the textile industry. Its proximity to downtown and the thriving railroad system made it a popular residential area for prominent local leaders.
North Main
North Main in Greenville, SC is a prestigious and highly sought-after neighborhood, known for its beautiful historic homes and proximity to downtown. The area, initially developed in the early 19th century, features a mix of architectural styles, including many well-preserved homes dating from the early 1900s.
North Main offers residents a peaceful suburban feel while being just minutes from Greenville’s bustling downtown. The neighborhood has benefited significantly from the revitalization of downtown Greenville and remains one of the most walkable areas, with tree-lined streets, local shops, and restaurants creating a charming community atmosphere.
Alta Vista
Alta Vista, located just minutes from downtown Greenville, SC, is one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods, blending historic charm with modern conveniences. The neighborhood is known for its well-preserved homes, many dating back to the early 20th century.
Real estate here is predominantly made up of large, single-family homes, with the median price around $1.29 million, making it one of the most expensive neighborhoods in South Carolina.
The area’s tree-lined streets and proximity to some of Greenville’s best parks, including Cleveland Park and the Swamp Rabbit Trail, make it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, Alta Vista’s residents are predominantly affluent professionals, contributing to the neighborhood's reputation as an executive lifestyle hub.
Augusta Road
Augusta Road, also known as Augusta Street, is one of Greenville's most popular and affluent neighborhoods. The area is renowned for its well-established, upscale homes and proximity to both downtown Greenville and key amenities like Cleveland Park and the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
Homes in this neighborhood are primarily single-family residences, and the median real estate price stands around $912,000, making it more expensive than 96% of neighborhoods in South Carolina. Despite its historic charm, Augusta Road continues to see modern developments and improvements, with home prices ranging from around $500,000 to nearly $3 million.
Chanticleer
Chanticleer in Greenville, SC, is a prestigious golf community renowned for its upscale living and serene, wooded surroundings. Located just minutes from downtown Greenville and the vibrant Augusta Road area, this neighborhood offers an ideal blend of luxury and convenience. The community, established over 50 years ago, features rolling hills, mature trees, and a mix of stately homes.
Many properties in Chanticleer are larger, with homes ranging from about 2,600 to over 12,000 square feet, and prices typically between $940,000 and $2.65 million. This neighborhood is perfect for families and professionals seeking privacy while still being close to Greenville’s cultural and commercial hubs.
Montebello
Montebello is an exclusive gated community located on the scenic slopes of Piney Mountain in Greenville, SC. Known for its luxurious homes and breathtaking mountain views, Montebello spans 350 acres and offers residents a peaceful, upscale living experience just minutes from downtown Greenville.
The neighborhood is designed with a distinctly European flair, featuring Italian-inspired architecture, lush landscaping, and several well-maintained parks.
Montebello is divided into sections like Villaggio di Montebello, which offers landscape-maintenance-free homes, and Promenade de Montebello, known for its French-style residences. Homes in this community typically range in price from around $900,000 to over $2 million, depending on the property size and location.
Overbrook Historic District
The Overbrook Historic District in Greenville, SC, is one of the city's oldest suburbs, established in the early 20th century. The neighborhood originated with the expansion of the Greenville trolley line in 1910, making it a popular choice for middle-class professionals.
Overbrook is known for its Craftsman-style bungalows, which remain prominent throughout the area, offering a unique architectural charm. The district has maintained its historic appeal while benefiting from recent revitalization efforts, such as affordable housing developments and infrastructure improvements.
Real estate prices in Overbrook are competitive, with homes typically selling between $400,000 and $600,000. The neighborhood is sought after for its blend of historic character, proximity to downtown Greenville, and tree-lined streets.
Gower Estates
Gower Estates in Greenville, SC, is a highly desirable and established neighborhood that combines suburban tranquility with proximity to downtown Greenville. Known for its spacious homes and family-friendly environment, Gower Estates features properties ranging from mid-century brick ranches to more modern constructions.
The homes typically sit on large lots, with prices ranging from around $500,000 to over $1.2 million, depending on the property size and renovations. The community is well-known for its strong sense of neighborhood spirit, with residents enjoying amenities such as a community pool, playgrounds, and a very active swim team, fostering a close-knit atmosphere.
West End Historic District
The West End Historic District in Greenville, SC, is a vibrant and historically rich neighborhood that has undergone significant revitalization in recent years.
Originally established in the 19th century, the district played a key role in Greenville's growth, with early developments spurred by the establishment of Furman University in 1852 and the arrival of the Greenville and Columbia Railroad.
Over the decades, the district evolved into a thriving commercial hub, with cotton warehouses and various businesses supporting the local agricultural economy. Today, the West End is a bustling area that balances its historical significance with modern amenities, making it one of Greenville's most desirable areas.
Conclusion
Greenville, SC, offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its unique charm and appeal. Whether you're seeking historic homes, luxury living, or family-friendly communities, the 10 Best neighborhoods in Greenville, SC provide something for everyone.
From the quiet streets of Alta Vista to the vibrant culture of the West End, these neighborhoods reflect the best that Greenville has to offer. If you're considering a move to this thriving city, exploring these top neighborhoods will help you find the perfect place to call home.
If you're planning to relocate to Greenville, hiring Greenville movers can be highly beneficial. They can efficiently transport your belongings and provide guidance about navigating the city's transportation options, making your transition to Greenville much smoother.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!