5 Must-Do Things in Los Angeles, CA

One of the most iconic things to do in Los Angeles is visiting the Griffith Observatory, perched high on the southern slope of Mount Hollywood. Offering sweeping views of the entire city, including the Hollywood sign, it’s one of those places that perfectly captures the magic of LA. Whether you’re into astronomy or just looking for a great photo op, this spot never disappoints.

The observatory itself is free to enter and offers fascinating exhibits about space and science. For a truly unforgettable experience, try to time your visit at dusk. Watching the sunset over the city from Griffith Park is nothing short of breathtaking. Once the sun dips below the horizon, stick around to see the city lights come alive from one of the most stunning vantage points in LA.

If you're feeling adventurous, add a hike through Griffith Park to your visit. With over 4,000 acres of trails, the park is a sanctuary for nature lovers. Whether you opt for a short walk or a more strenuous hike, you'll get to enjoy the rare sight of wilderness right in the middle of the city.