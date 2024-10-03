5 Must-Do Things in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California—a city known for its sun-kissed beaches, sprawling cityscape, and endless entertainment. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, there's always something new to explore in this vibrant metropolis. But with so many options, deciding what to do can be overwhelming.
To help you navigate this buzzing city, I’ve rounded up five must-do things in Los Angeles that capture the essence of the City of Angels. From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, these experiences are sure to give you a taste of what makes LA so special. Let’s dive in!
One of the most iconic things to do in Los Angeles is visiting the Griffith Observatory, perched high on the southern slope of Mount Hollywood. Offering sweeping views of the entire city, including the Hollywood sign, it’s one of those places that perfectly captures the magic of LA. Whether you’re into astronomy or just looking for a great photo op, this spot never disappoints.
The observatory itself is free to enter and offers fascinating exhibits about space and science. For a truly unforgettable experience, try to time your visit at dusk. Watching the sunset over the city from Griffith Park is nothing short of breathtaking. Once the sun dips below the horizon, stick around to see the city lights come alive from one of the most stunning vantage points in LA.
If you're feeling adventurous, add a hike through Griffith Park to your visit. With over 4,000 acres of trails, the park is a sanctuary for nature lovers. Whether you opt for a short walk or a more strenuous hike, you'll get to enjoy the rare sight of wilderness right in the middle of the city.
Venice Beach is synonymous with California cool, and taking a stroll along the Venice Beach Boardwalk is one of the quintessential things to do in Los Angeles. This eclectic and sometimes eccentric stretch of beach is a cultural melting pot where you’ll find street performers, artists, vendors, and fitness enthusiasts all coming together in a celebration of individuality.
Rent a bike or a pair of rollerblades and cruise along the boardwalk, taking in the vibrant murals, funky shops, and laid-back energy. Be sure to stop by Muscle Beach, where bodybuilders famously pump iron under the California sun. For a quieter experience, head out early in the morning when the beach is less crowded, and the fresh ocean breeze adds a peaceful vibe to your walk.
End your visit with a bite to eat at one of the many beachside cafés or food trucks. Whether you’re craving a fresh acai bowl or a juicy burger, Venice Beach has something to satisfy every appetite.
If you’re looking for a more refined, cultural experience, a visit to the Getty Center is a must. Not only does this world-class art museum house an impressive collection of European paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts, but the building itself is a work of art. Designed by architect Richard Meier, the Getty Center’s stunning architecture and perfectly manicured gardens are just as remarkable as the masterpieces inside.
Take your time strolling through the galleries, which feature works from artists like Van Gogh, Rembrandt, and Monet. After soaking in the art, step outside to the Central Garden, a living sculpture designed by artist Robert Irwin. The garden’s winding pathways, reflecting pools, and vibrant array of flowers make it a serene spot for contemplation and relaxation.
Best of all? Admission to the Getty Center is free, though you will need to pay for parking. Trust me, the experience of standing atop the hill with panoramic views of Los Angeles is worth every penny.
No visit to LA is complete without a nod to its glamorous past. The TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's Chinese Theatre) is one of the most famous landmarks in Hollywood, and it's a must-see for any film buff or history enthusiast. Located along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the theater has been the site of countless star-studded premieres and award shows since it opened in 1927.
Outside the theater, you'll find the famous forecourt where Hollywood legends like Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart, and Audrey Hepburn left their handprints and signatures in cement. It's a fun, nostalgic experience to compare your hands to those of the stars and imagine the golden age of cinema.
For an extra dose of Old Hollywood magic, catch a movie inside the theatre. The grand interior still retains its original charm, with elaborate Chinese motifs, red velvet curtains, and an awe-inspiring ceiling. Watching a film here feels like stepping back in time, making it one of the most unique things to do in Los Angeles.
LA’s food scene is as diverse as its population, and one of the best places to experience this is Grand Central Market. Located in downtown Los Angeles, this bustling food hall is a culinary haven where you can sample dishes from all corners of the world.
Whether you're in the mood for authentic Mexican tacos, artisanal pasta, or a hearty slice of pizza, Grand Central Market has something for everyone. Some must-try vendors include Eggslut, known for its indulgent breakfast sandwiches, and Sari Sari Store, which serves up delicious Filipino comfort food. The market also has a selection of fresh produce, craft coffee, and mouth-watering desserts, making it the perfect spot to eat your way through LA.
The lively atmosphere of the market, with its mix of locals, tourists, and food vendors, adds to the charm. Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just looking for a quick bite, Grand Central Market offers an authentic taste of Los Angeles’ vibrant culinary scene.
Los Angeles is a city like no other, offering a mix of natural beauty, cultural landmarks, and quirky experiences that reflect its diverse personality. From the breathtaking views at Griffith Park to the laid-back vibes of Venice Beach, there’s no shortage of things to do in Los Angeles. Whether you're drawn to the arts, the beach, or a slice of Old Hollywood glamor, LA promises a little bit of everything for everyone.
So, the next time you find yourself in the City of Angels, make sure to carve out time for these five must-do experiences. They’ll leave you with a deeper appreciation for all that Los Angeles has to offer—and maybe even inspire you to come back for more.
And who knows, after hiring a moving company in Los Angeles to explore your new surroundings, you might just find yourself inspired to make this sprawling metropolis your next home! Whether it's the excitement, the opportunities, or the sunshine, there's always something in L.A. that draws people in.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!