When people think about the Pacific Northwest, they often picture the towering Space Needle in Seattle or the hip coffee shops of Portland. But nestled between these iconic cities lies Tacoma, Washington—a vibrant, underrated gem of the region.
Whether you're a visitor or a local looking to rediscover your city, Tacoma offers many activities, outdoor adventures, and cultural experiences to enjoy. This article highlights the fun things to do in Tacoma, helping you make the most of your time in this dynamic city.
You can't talk about fun things to do in Tacoma without mentioning Point Defiance Park. Spanning over 700 acres, it's one of the largest urban parks in the United States. Whether you enjoy hiking, picnicking, or simply relaxing in nature, this park has something for everyone.
Be sure to check out the scenic Five Mile Drive, which offers spectacular views of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains. Families can visit the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, home to animals worldwide, including tigers, elephants, and sharks.
Tacoma boasts a thriving arts scene, and its Museum District is the perfect place to explore it. Start your exploration at the Museum of Glass, a one-of-a-kind institution dedicated to the art of glassblowing. Here, you can watch live glassblowing demonstrations and admire stunning pieces created by world-renowned artists.
Nearby is the Washington State History Museum, which brings the region's rich history to life through immersive exhibits. If you're into vintage cars, the LeMay—America’s Car Museum is a must-visit, showcasing a vast collection of classic automobiles. The museum district perfectly blends art, history, and culture, making it one of the top things to do in Tacoma.
Tacoma’s waterfront is a fantastic spot for a scenic stroll, offering breathtaking views of Commencement Bay and Mount Rainier on clear days. The Ruston Way Waterfront is a 2-mile stretch filled with parks, restaurants, and relaxing spots.
Whether grabbing fish and chips from a local seafood shack or simply enjoying the salty sea breeze, this area is an excellent place to unwind. For those who love being active, the waterfront is ideal for biking, rollerblading, or kayaking.
Art enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Tacoma Art Museum. Located in the heart of downtown, this museum houses an impressive collection of works from Northwest artists as well as a renowned selection of glass art. The museum is well-known for its rotating exhibits, which means there’s always something new to see. It’s a cultural hub that reflects Tacoma’s creative spirit and showcases the artistic talent of the region.
Speaking of glass art, one of the most iconic landmarks in Tacoma is the Chihuly Bridge of Glass. Designed by famed glass artist Dale Chihuly, born in Tacoma, this pedestrian bridge links the Museum of Glass to downtown and is a masterpiece in its own right.
The bridge is adorned with colorful glass sculptures shimmering in the sunlight, creating a stunning visual experience. Walking across the bridge is one of the top things in Tacoma for art lovers and anyone who appreciates beauty in public spaces.
If you're looking for evening entertainment, Tacoma’s Broadway Center for the Performing Arts has you covered. The center encompasses three historic theaters: the Pantages, the Rialto, and the Theatre on the Square.
Here, you can catch various performances, from Broadway musicals to concerts by local musicians. These theaters' beautiful, vintage architecture adds to the experience, making a night out here truly special.
No visit to Tacoma is complete without sampling the local craft beer scene. The city has many breweries, each offering unique flavors and experiences. Popular spots include 7 Seas Brewing, where you can enjoy a pint in their spacious taproom, and Tacoma Brewing Co., known for its experimental brews.
Many of these breweries are in lively neighborhoods, perfect for a casual pub crawl with friends. Exploring the craft beer scene is one of the best ways to tap into Tacoma’s laid-back, community-driven vibe.
Head to the Foss Waterway Seaport for a deep dive into Tacoma’s maritime history. This waterfront museum tells the region’s naval industry story through exhibits, artifacts, and interactive displays. Housed in a restored warehouse, the museum is also a beautiful example of Tacoma’s industrial past. It's a great place for history buffs and families with curious kids looking to learn something new.
Tacoma has many green spaces, but Wright Park stands out for its beauty and tranquility. Located just outside downtown, this 27-acre park has lush trees, walking paths, and a charming pond. It's the perfect place for a relaxing afternoon or a leisurely picnic. The W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory, located within the park, features an array of exotic plants and is a peaceful spot to enjoy nature indoors.
Sports fans will love catching a Tacoma Rainiers game at Cheney Stadium. As the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, the Rainiers offer an affordable and fun baseball experience for fans of all ages. The stadium's intimate atmosphere lets you get close to the action, and the family-friendly vibe makes it a great outing for parents and kids alike.
Step back in time with a visit to Fort Nisqually Living History Museum within Point Defiance Park. This reconstructed fort offers a glimpse into the early days of European settlement in the Pacific Northwest. Costumed interpreters bring history to life through demonstrations of blacksmithing, cooking, and other 19th-century activities. It’s an educational and entertaining experience for visitors of all ages.
If you’re a fan of vintage finds, Tacoma’s Antique Row is a treasure trove. Located in the city’s Theater District, this area has shops selling everything from retro furniture to quirky collectibles. Spend a few hours browsing through the eclectic mix of stores, and you’ll find something that catches your eye.
A short drive from Tacoma, the Puyallup Farmers Market is one of the largest in the state. Open from spring through fall, this market offers a wide range of fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food vendors. It’s a fun way to spend a Saturday morning supporting local farmers and artisans while soaking up the vibrant community atmosphere.
The University of Puget Sound is an educational institution and a beautiful place to visit. Its picturesque campus features stunning architecture, lush landscaping, and peaceful walking paths. Visitors are welcome to explore the grounds, making it a quiet and serene place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Finally, one of Tacoma's biggest perks is its proximity to Mount Rainier National Park. Just a 90-minute drive away, this iconic mountain offers endless opportunities for outdoor adventure, from hiking to wildlife viewing. Whether you're an experienced mountaineer or just looking for a scenic day trip, Mount Rainier is an unforgettable experience that should be at the top of your list of things to do in Tacoma.
Tacoma is a city full of hidden gems, offering a perfect blend of the Pacific Northwest's natural beauty, rich cultural history, and vibrant urban life. Whether you're wandering the expansive trails of Point Defiance Park, exploring the lively Museum District, or soaking in the relaxing vibe of the waterfront, you'll discover countless fun things to do in Tacoma. With something for everyone—from outdoor adventurers to history enthusiasts and art lovers—this city has diverse activities.
