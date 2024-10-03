When people think about the Pacific Northwest, they often picture the towering Space Needle in Seattle or the hip coffee shops of Portland. But nestled between these iconic cities lies Tacoma, Washington—a vibrant, underrated gem of the region.

Whether you're a visitor or a local looking to rediscover your city, Tacoma offers many activities, outdoor adventures, and cultural experiences to enjoy. This article highlights the fun things to do in Tacoma, helping you make the most of your time in this dynamic city.