Here Is Why Kennesaw, GA is One Of The Best Cities To Live Near Atlanta

When people talk about ideal places to live near Atlanta, Kennesaw, GA often comes up in conversation. This charming city, located just 27 miles northwest of Atlanta, offers a perfect blend of suburban life with easy access to the vibrant energy of the big city. Whether you're considering moving to Kennesaw or simply exploring the area, it’s clear that this city is a gem that offers more than meets the eye.
We’ll explore the reasons why Kennesaw is one of the best cities to live near Atlanta, from its family-friendly atmosphere to its rich history and outdoor activities.
Kennesaw offers the best of both worlds. Residents can enjoy the peace and quiet of suburban life without sacrificing the excitement and opportunities found in Atlanta. The commute into the city is manageable, especially for those working in the northern suburbs or the downtown area.
This proximity makes moving to Kennesaw attractive for professionals and families alike who want to escape the hustle and bustle of Atlanta without being too far away from the action.
One of the biggest draws for families moving to Kennesaw is its exceptional school system. Kennesaw is part of the Cobb County School District, one of the largest and most well-regarded districts in Georgia. Families can choose from several highly rated public and private schools, ensuring that children receive a quality education close to home.
For those seeking higher education, Kennesaw State University, a thriving public university, is right at the heart of the city. With over 40,000 students, KSU offers a wide range of degree programs and a growing reputation as a leader in higher education.
The cost of living in Kennesaw is another reason why so many are considering moving to Kennesaw. Compared to other Atlanta suburbs, Kennesaw offers relatively affordable housing, whether you’re looking to rent or buy. This affordability, combined with the city’s amenities, makes Kennesaw an appealing option for young professionals, families, and retirees.
Homebuyers will find a variety of options, from charming bungalows in historic districts to spacious modern homes in newer developments. The average home price in Kennesaw is lower than the national average, which adds to the city’s appeal.
One of the things that stands out about Kennesaw is its strong sense of community. The city hosts a variety of events throughout the year that bring residents together, from outdoor concerts to farmers’ markets and holiday parades. It’s the kind of place where neighbors know each other, and community engagement is encouraged.
The downtown area is a hub of activity, with local shops, restaurants, and coffee houses creating a welcoming environment. Whether you’re grabbing a bite at a locally owned eatery or browsing through boutique stores, you’ll quickly feel at home in Kennesaw’s close-knit community.
For history buffs, Kennesaw offers a rich historical backdrop. The city is home to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, a site that played a significant role in the Civil War. Today, it offers over 22 miles of trails for hiking and breathtaking views of the Atlanta skyline. History lovers will appreciate the chance to explore the battlefield while enjoying the beauty of nature.
Additionally, The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History is located right in the heart of Kennesaw, offering residents and visitors alike a chance to explore Georgia’s Civil War history and railroad heritage. These cultural attractions add depth to Kennesaw, making it not just a place to live, but also a city with a rich past to explore.
If you’re considering moving to Kennesaw and love spending time outdoors, you’re in for a treat. In addition to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, the city boasts several beautiful parks and green spaces. Swift-Cantrell Park, for example, is a local favorite, offering playgrounds, picnic areas, a skatepark, and plenty of open space for outdoor activities.
Whether you enjoy hiking, biking, or simply walking your dog, Kennesaw has something for everyone. The city’s commitment to maintaining its parks and recreational areas means that residents can enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds them all year round.
Safety is a top priority when deciding where to live, and Kennesaw excels in this area. The city consistently boasts a low crime rate compared to other cities in Georgia, which is a huge benefit for families and individuals alike. The city’s strong police presence and community-oriented programs contribute to this safe environment, making Kennesaw a great place to call home.
Healthcare is another important factor when considering a move, and Kennesaw delivers in this area as well. Residents have access to several top-tier healthcare facilities, including Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, located just a short drive away in Marietta. This comprehensive medical center provides a wide range of services, ensuring that residents have access to quality healthcare close to home.
When you’re moving to Kennesaw, it’s essential to consider the job market, and this is another area where the city shines. Kennesaw’s proximity to Atlanta means that residents have access to numerous job opportunities in a variety of industries, from technology to finance, healthcare, and education.
Additionally, Kennesaw State University and local businesses provide a steady stream of job opportunities within the city itself. Whether you’re seeking employment within the city or willing to commute, Kennesaw offers excellent career prospects.
Families considering moving to Kennesaw will appreciate the city’s family-friendly environment. From its excellent schools to its safe neighborhoods, Kennesaw is a place where families can thrive. The city’s numerous parks, community events, and recreational activities make it easy for families to stay active and engaged.
Parents can feel confident raising their children in a city that values safety, education, and community.
Kennesaw has a wide range of shopping and dining options that cater to all tastes. The Town Center at Cobb is a major shopping destination, offering everything from big-name retail stores to local boutiques. Whether you’re in the mood for fine dining or a casual meal, Kennesaw has a variety of restaurants that will satisfy any craving.
The local economy in Kennesaw is thriving, and the city is growing at a healthy rate. With new businesses, restaurants, and residential developments popping up, Kennesaw is an exciting place to be. The city’s growth reflects its appeal to both residents and businesses, and this economic stability adds to the overall quality of life.
Whether you’re seeking a safe place to raise a family, a vibrant community with a rich history, or easy access to Atlanta’s job market, Kennesaw, GA has it all. It’s no surprise that so many people are considering moving to Kennesaw, as the city offers a balance of affordability, amenities, and a welcoming environment.
Whether you're attracted to Kennesaw for its expanding job opportunities or its warm, family-friendly atmosphere, this city provides a safe, vibrant environment that appeals to all walks of life.
The thriving job market, bolstered by its proximity to Atlanta, offers plenty of career options across various industries, making it ideal for young professionals and families seeking long-term stability. Meanwhile, the welcoming community, excellent schools, and abundant parks make it a wonderful place for raising children and building strong connections with neighbors.
If you’re planning to make Kennesaw your new home, it's essential to partner with a trustworthy moving company in Kennesaw, GA, to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition. Professional movers familiar with the area can help streamline the moving process, allowing you to settle into this remarkable city with ease.
Whether you're relocating for work, school, or simply a change of pace, Kennesaw truly encapsulates the best aspects of suburban living near Atlanta, offering both opportunity and a peaceful lifestyle.
