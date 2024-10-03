How To Hang An Acrylic Print For A Gallery-Style Look

Acrylic prints are an excellent way to bring a photograph to life. They uniquely create depth and add an almost 3D quality to an image. Acrylic, also known as plexiglass or polymethyl methacrylate, is a type of clear plastic that doesn’t break or shatter. It’s also considerably lightweight, enabling you to have as big prints as you desire.
Moreover, its refractive nature gives acrylic prints an almost luminous look. The image can be printed in reverse directly to the back of the acrylic sheet and then a backing substrate used to seal and protect the inks. Alternatively, the image can first be printed on photographic paper and then mounted face forward to the back of the acrylic sheet.
Once you purchase these prints, you must hang them in a manner that makes them secure and presentable in your living space. Below are tips on hanging an acrylic print for a gallery-style look.
Standoff bolts make the print appear as if it’s floating off of the wall. They’re easy to install and add a modern feel to your acrylic prints. Most acrylic print stores, like CANVASDISCOUNT.com and others, stock these hanging hardware. Follow these steps to hang your acrylic paints using standoff bolts:
Decide where to mount the print and hold it up against the wall.
Use a pencil to trace four circles on the wall through the pre-drilled holes. Place back the acrylic print on the floor once done.
Using your power tool, drill the anchors into the four marked circles. Ensure they’re flush to the wall for proper anchorage.
Remove the cover plate from the standoff bolt by unscrewing it. Take the remaining hollow piece, known as the base, insert a screw into the core and fasten it to the wall.
Hold up the acrylic print with the holes lining up with the bolt markers
Place a washer on each standoff cap and screw the cap into the bases. Take care not to overtighten the caps so you don’t damage the hardware.
Finally, use a level to ensure the print is perfectly horizontal.
Once you confirm the print is level and the caps are firmly fixed, you can enjoy viewing the print.
Hanging your acrylic prints with wire allows you to easily adjust their position, unlike the rigid nature of standoff bolts. The ideal type of wire depends on the weight of your art piece. Braided wire supports up to 36 pounds, vinyl-coated wire up to 60 pounds, and stainless steel up to 100 pounds. For safety, always hang your prints within the wire’s weight parameters. Here are essential steps to hang your prints with wire:
Lay the picture face down on a soft cloth with the top of the frame facing away from you.
Measure the frame height and mark the D-ring attachment points at a third of the frame height from the top.
Fix the D-rings to the frame by screwing them firmly at the marked positions. The rings should face sideways.
Securely knot one end of the wire on one D-ring.
Slide the wire through the other D-ring and pull it towards the top of the picture frame. Stop the wire about 2 inches from the top edge of the print. Then, knot and twist the wire on the second D-ring.
Find an ideal spot on the wall to hang the print. Follow the rule of thumb of about 57 to 60 inches from the floor, corresponding with the average eye level. Nail one wall hanger to the wall or two if the acrylic print is wide.
Finally, hang the acrylic print on the wall by strapping the wire over the hangers. Use a bubble level to make the picture straight.
Heavier acrylic prints work well with French cleats. The French cleats usually become invisible when the art piece is hung, creating a clean display, and that’s your aim for home decor. Below are the steps to follow:
First, position the back mount on the wall and level it perfectly.
Mark the holes where the anchors will be fixed.
Use the marks to drill the anchors into the wall
Place the French cleat mount back onto the wall with the flat side facing you. Drive the screws in until the mount is flush with the wall.
Slide the mount attached to the acrylic print into place to lock with the back mount.
Wooden French cleats are popular among art enthusiasts, but you can also consider aluminum subframes. Although you don’t see this frame when the art is hung, it offers a more elegant look to customers if you intend to resell the art. It’s also more stable for prints 40x30” and smaller.
Hanging your acrylic print isn’t that hard. The hanging method you choose will depend on factors like the weight of the prints, its size, wall type, desired aesthetics, safety, and ease of installation. It’s something you can do yourself if you have the required tools. Otherwise, don’t hesitate to ask experts to hang the print for you for a more professional display.
