How To Hang An Acrylic Print For A Gallery-Style Look

Acrylic prints are an excellent way to bring a photograph to life. They uniquely create depth and add an almost 3D quality to an image. Acrylic, also known as plexiglass or polymethyl methacrylate, is a type of clear plastic that doesn’t break or shatter. It’s also considerably lightweight, enabling you to have as big prints as you desire.

Moreover, its refractive nature gives acrylic prints an almost luminous look. The image can be printed in reverse directly to the back of the acrylic sheet and then a backing substrate used to seal and protect the inks. Alternatively, the image can first be printed on photographic paper and then mounted face forward to the back of the acrylic sheet.

Once you purchase these prints, you must hang them in a manner that makes them secure and presentable in your living space. Below are tips on hanging an acrylic print for a gallery-style look.