What is the Average Cost of Living in Austin?

Utilities are another important factor when determining the overall cost of living in Austin. The city’s hot summers can mean high energy bills, especially with the frequent use of air conditioning.

Electricity: The average monthly electricity bill in Austin is around $150, though this can spike during the summer months. Investing in energy-efficient appliances and utilizing Austin Energy’s rebates and incentives can help keep costs manageable.

Water and Gas: Water bills can be unpredictable, particularly during periods of drought when restrictions or higher usage come into play. On average, Austin residents pay about $100 per month for water and gas combined.

Overall, utility costs in Austin are fairly standard compared to other major U.S. cities but can fluctuate based on weather conditions and personal usage.