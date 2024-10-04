How Dental Implants Can Improve Your Eating Habits and Nutrition

Dental implants have many benefits. They prevent bone loss in your jaw, support the health of the surrounding teeth, and enhance the appearance of your smile. However, one of the most important advantages of getting dental implants is that they restore your ability to chew food properly. A nutritious and balanced diet is the key to maintaining good overall health, but missing teeth may prevent you from eating certain foods. Here's what to know about dental implants and how they can improve your eating habits and nutrition.
A dental implant, also called a tooth implant, is a surgical fixture placed into the jawbone that provides a strong base for a dental crown. The dental implant can be a replacement for a missing tooth's root and holds a replacement crown.
Here are a few ways dental implants facilitate healthy eating habits:
Dental implants help you enjoy more foods: When you're missing teeth, it can be tough to chew on certain foods. Hard or crunchy foods, like nuts and apples, are hard to swallow if not properly chewed. Steaks and certain meats may also be challenging to eat. Dental implants allow patients to enjoy a variety of foods that may have been tough to eat before.
Superior alternative to dentures: While dentures can offer some support, they can considerably reduce your bite force. Dentures can slip and move, causing food to get stuck underneath. Implants are securely affixed to your jaw and can give you better control when you bite and chew your foods. Not only does this improve the experience of eating, but it also helps you absorb nutrients efficiently.
No impact on taste: Upper dentures may cover part of the palate, which may affect your ability to taste food. Dental implants won't hamper your ability to fully taste and enjoy meals.
Dental implant rates vary based on a number of factors, including the type of implant you need, the number of teeth being replaced, your chosen materials, any pre-implant treatments you may need, and your insurance coverage. You can talk to your dental care provider about discounts and financing options.
Dental implants won't decay like natural teeth, but the implant and crown won't have the same lifespan. The titanium implant (the root set into your jawbone) will last a lifetime. However, the replacement "tooth" or dental crown must be replaced within ten to fifteen years. You can prolong the life of your dental implants by maintaining good dental hygiene and seeing your dentist regularly for check-ups.
