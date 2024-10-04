How to Design Outdoor Spaces for Year-Round Enjoyment

What do you picture yourself doing on a chilly winter evening? Probably cooped up inside, next to a fireplace, or tucked inside a warm blanket. That’s nice, but what would you say if you were able to be OUTSIDE? Lounging by the fire pit on your deck, alone or with friends, all warm and cozy, enjoying the moment. Nice, right?
When you think of an outdoor area in a house, you automatically connect it to warmer months. But that doesn’t have to be the case. It can work all year round. You can use it to keep cool in the summer and stay snug in the winter.
All you need is some well-thought-out planning and weather-resistant materials. And the best part is that you don’t need to sacrifice style for function.
According to a survey conducted by the American Society of Landscape Architects, 83% of respondents have said that they tend to spend much more time in their outdoor spaces compared to 5 years ago. The demand for greenery in people’s lives (especially in heavy urban areas) is on the rise.
In this article, you’ll find ways and tips on how to design an outdoor space so that it’s practical to use (all year round) and looks stunning.
Let’s build!
To stay comfortable no matter the time of year, you need to design your deck in a smart way. You might be thinking, “easier said than done,” but it’s not that complicated.
In colder months, you need to focus on heating, and luckily, there are quite a few options that are both stylish and functional. , whether gas or electric, do a great job at keeping the space warm and you can find ones that look really nice.
According to a study by Fortune Business Insights, the global outdoor heating market size was valued at 1.27 billion (USD) back in 2023. Based on projections, this market is expected to grow to 2.15 billion by the year 2032 (a CAGR of 6.1%).
There are also more luxurious options like floor heating or built-in fire pits that create a cozy ambiance and do wonders for the space's aesthetic. These are the key pieces you need to keep the area usable in winter but they’re also a focal point that draws people outside even when it’s cold.
For summer, the focus shifts to keeping the space cool. Pergolas and retractable awnings are excellent for providing shade and reducing the sun’s intensity, but they also look amazing. You can customize them to fit the style of any deck so that they can add to the visual appeal instead of messing it up.
A Journal of Biometeorology research paper indicates that outdoor fans can be used to reduce perceived temperatures by up to 10℉, hinting at the significant benefit one fan can create.
Outdoor fans are also important because they keep the air circulating. Without at least one, you’ll be pretty uncomfortable in the heat. As far as rainy seasons go or decks that are in harsher climates, you’ll want a weatherproof structure like an adjustable roof or retractable shades.
They’ll protect both your furniture and the guests from rain or snow and keep the space looking great.
Unless you choose weather-resistant materials, no matter how fantastic your deck looks, it won’t last you long and you certainly won’t be able to use it all year.
The materials you choose have to be able to withstand sun exposure, heavy rain and snow, and still deliver on style and comfort.
This is an excellent, low-maintenance choice for outdoor spaces that are meant to be used throughout the year.
A report by the Freedonia Group suggests a rising demand for composite decking by 4.6% annually throughout 2024.
It’s made from a blend of wood fibers and plastic and it’s resistant to warping, fading, and mold, so it’s perfect for areas that get exposed to different weather conditions. Unlike traditional wood, you won’t need to seal or stain composite decking frequently, which means that it will keep looking great with minimal upkeep.
If you’re working with a , this material offers the added benefit of customization.
High-quality hardwoods like teak and ipe are naturally resistant to the elements and they+re popular for luxury decks.
Teak, for example, has natural oils that repel water and resist rot, while ipe is known for its incredible density and durability. They’ll give a classic, elegant look that adds sophistication and warmth to outdoor spaces.
However, they need to be maintained to stay looking nice.
If your priority is water resistance, you’ll want something like natural stone or outdoor-rated tile. Materials like slate, limestone, and travertine have a luxurious look and they can withstand moisture without falling apart.
Stone and tile are especially good choices because they provide excellent traction when wet.
Choose materials that can be exposed to sun and not get damaged, like stainless steel, aluminum, and resin wicker. These are durable, waterproof options that will stay looking nice despite extreme weather conditions.
Stainless steel, for example, while aluminum is lightweight and rust-resistant.
Use weather-resistant, UV-protected fabrics for your canopies, cushions, and pillows. These fabrics repel moisture, resist fading, and prevent the growth of mildew.
High-quality brands like Sunbrella are an excellent way to go because they offer fabrics that can withstand sun and rain while still staying soft and comfortable.
Your outdoor space shouldn’t be in use for just one or two seasons; you should be able to use it whenever you like; it’s part of your home anyway. And it would be a shame to waste that for half a year. And with a few strategic choices, you can make that dream a reality.
Staying outside is not only fun, enjoyable, and can grow some amazing memories and experiences – it is also beneficial for your mental health.
A report published in Environmental Science & Technology found that individuals who have spent at least 2 hours/week in nature have reported good health and high well-being at a much more significant rate than those who haven’t.
Why let a simple thing such as weather determine/dictate how and when you can use your own outdoor spaces?
Build the deck of your dreams and enjoy!
Cheers!
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!