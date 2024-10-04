How to Design Outdoor Spaces for Year-Round Enjoyment

What do you picture yourself doing on a chilly winter evening? Probably cooped up inside, next to a fireplace, or tucked inside a warm blanket. That’s nice, but what would you say if you were able to be OUTSIDE? Lounging by the fire pit on your deck, alone or with friends, all warm and cozy, enjoying the moment. Nice, right?

When you think of an outdoor area in a house, you automatically connect it to warmer months. But that doesn’t have to be the case. It can work all year round. You can use it to keep cool in the summer and stay snug in the winter.

All you need is some well-thought-out planning and weather-resistant materials. And the best part is that you don’t need to sacrifice style for function.

According to a survey conducted by the American Society of Landscape Architects, 83% of respondents have said that they tend to spend much more time in their outdoor spaces compared to 5 years ago. The demand for greenery in people’s lives (especially in heavy urban areas) is on the rise.

In this article, you’ll find ways and tips on how to design an outdoor space so that it’s practical to use (all year round) and looks stunning.

Let’s build!