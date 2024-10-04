Personal Outdoor Retreat: Luxury Swimming Pools & Aesthetics

When it comes to arranging the outdoor spaces and gardens of luxury properties, there are many indicators of status, but the cherry on top is the magnificent swimming pool.
We’ll not deal with the actual construction and permits (although, don’t forget that either; that one’s quite important) but with pure aesthetics.
Since ancient history, water features such as fountains, ponds, and indoor water walls have been installed as an indicator of wealth and power. On the other hand, water features are used as relaxation elements in meditative environments because they symbolize tranquility and balance.
The sound of flowing water is known to reduce stress and create a calming atmosphere, which is why fountains and water walls are often installed in spas and wellness centers, as well.
The research article , published in 2021, shows that waterscapes with healing effects can enhance psychological resilience to promote people’s psychological and mental health.
As a swimming pool requires a much larger area (indoor or outdoor) than a fountain, it also requires much more extensive planning and designing.
Meaning – classic, order, and simplicity
Rectangular pools are traditional and efficient in terms of space utilization and are frequently used for lap swimming due to their linear design. Because of the simple lines, it can be beautifully elevated and modernized with lighting, a waterfall or a water wall if possible.
They often symbolize balance, order, and straightforwardness.
Meaning – unity, inclusivity, and harmony
Pools of this shape evoke a sense of calm because there are no sharp corners. They are considered more friendly, offering a relaxing space, so oval shapes are recommended for people who like to entertain and host their loved ones.
Oval and round pools create a sense of flow and continuity.
Meaning – nature, relaxation, and creativity
Freeform pools are irregularly shaped and mimic the curves of natural bodies of water. They fit well in an environment that is not classic, with strict lines and where everything is “under a string”.
These pools symbolize a connection with nature and are designed to blend into natural landscapes, offering a more relaxed, natural feel.
Meaning – versatility and function
L-shaped pools are very functional and often designed to separate different areas from various activities such as swimming and lounging. You can also add a jacuzzi to the more minor part of the “L” pool.
This shape suggests adaptability and practicality.
Meaning – casual, retro, and relaxed
Kidney-shaped pools offer a relaxed and informal feel. Like the oval pools, the gentle curves break the rigidity of rectangular designs, making them feel welcoming and versatile for various activities.
Meaning – luxury, sophistication, and freedom
Infinity pools create the illusion of water merging with the horizon. Representing luxury that seamlessly blends with the surrounding landscape. It can most often be seen in that offer a flawless view of nature.
They often evoke a sense of openness and tranquility.
The choice of shape and appearance of the pool depends mostly on you, what your needs and wishes are, and how big the space is where you want to install it.
You might consider hiring an exterior designer to design everything in a meaningful way, choose the right size of the pool, and decorate the space around the pool. In the area around the pool, you can place deck chairs, a bar, plants, or a terrace for entertainment.
In addition to the designer, you will also need an expert team to prepare the terrain and do the . The internal system of the pool requires electricity, as well as the ambient lighting of the pool if you have chosen it – and we believe you have because it makes it magical at night.
Don’t forget maintenance, so choose wisely which pool is the best for you.
Luxury pools have (over recent years) really become the defining features of luxury spaces, combining sophisticated design with functionality. Their aesthetics go beyond classic pools. The pool is designed as a creation of a work of art and a competition, one of which will be more breathtaking. With infinite edges, glass elements, waterfalls, and special lighting, we can say that they even stepped into glamour.
Adding premium materials such as natural stone, stainless steel, and wood, the design is raised to a higher level. This kind of swimming pool design perfectly combines aesthetics and functionality and fits seamlessly into the surrounding architecture and landscape, reflecting elegance and exclusivity.
Whether perched on a bluff overlooking the ocean or nestled in a private yard, luxury pools symbolize status and provide an oasis of comfort and serenity, redefining outdoor living spaces.
Go infinity or go home :)
