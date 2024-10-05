The Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse in Nursing Homes

When we place our loved ones in nursing homes, we expect them to receive proper care and stay safe. But what if the place meant to protect them becomes a source of emotional abuse? Unfortunately, emotional abuse happens more often in nursing homes than many people realize, and it's hard to notice.

If you think your loved one is being abused, look for a nursing home abuse lawyer . This could be important in making sure justice is done. So, how can you recognize it? What signs should you look for? Let's explore these questions.