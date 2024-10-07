Living With Your Spouse During a Divorce: Is It a Good Idea?

Have you ever watched the 1980s hit movie The War of the Roses? If not, it may be the film to see before you decide to live with your soon-to-be former spouse during a divorce. While Hollywood takes things to the extreme, the movie shows how things can quickly go wrong.

With that being said, some divorces are amicable and both parties can still live peacefully under the same roof. So, is cohabitating during a CT divorce a good idea ? There can be both ups and downs to the temporary living arrangement.