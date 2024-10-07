The Lake of the Ozarks Real Estate Market Is Thriving

Are you tired of living in the city? Maybe you want more than a couple of feet between your house and your neighbor’s. Whether it’s a vacation or retirement home or simply a change of scenery for your family, the Lake of the Ozarks has something for everyone.
You can live on the waterfront or back in the forest. You can even find at a surprisingly affordable price. Not sure if moving to the Lake of the Ozarks is right for you? Here’s a look at some of the advantages.
When the , both buyers and sellers are usually happy. Buyers can usually get close to their property’s value and sellers don’t feel like they’re overpaying. A booming real estate industry also means you have plenty of options.
You can choose to live in a waterfront community, one nestled in the woods, or even live close to amenities like grocery stores. You can also choose from several different home styles ranging from sprawling ranches and two-story homes to quaint cabins and cottages.
Even if you’re buying a home in a Lake of the Ozarks community in hopes of enjoying a peaceful retirement, you still want something to do. After all, you can’t spend every day in a chair enjoying the gorgeous scenery. This is especially true if you’re moving your family to the area. Thankfully, this isn’t a problem at Lake of the Ozarks.
Whether you love water activities or prefer staying on dry land, there’s almost always something to do throughout the year. The lake is ideal for swimming, rafting, fishing, and boating. You don’t even have to own a lakefront house to enjoy spending time in the water. The surrounding woods are ideal for hiking and exploring nature. You never know what you may see in the trees or a clearing.
White-tail deer and black bears are common sights, along with otters, beavers, and the occasional muskrat. If you’re planning on tossing a line into the lake, you can catch bass, walleye, catfish, gar, sunfish, and more. Did you know you can even by eating what you catch? You may be able to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke.
Even though Lake of the Ozarks is a popular vacation destination, as a resident you’re part of a thriving community. You can take part in cultural events celebrating the rich history of the area. Local businesses also get together to plan community events like offering live music or a fun swap meet.
The Apple Festival is always a fun time for children and adults. The Fall Big Bass Bash is another activity you don’t want to miss, even if you’re not an avid fisherman. These are only a few examples of community events going on throughout the year.
Yes, can be dicey. If the market bursts you can lose almost all of the equity invested in the property. However, the real estate market in Lake of the Ozarks is thriving and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.
Adding to your investment security is the fact that acreage is limited. Only so many new homes are allowed to go up to preserve the area’s natural beauty. Since housing is limited, your investment will always be in demand.
Are you ready to start looking for homes in the Lake of the Ozarks? If so, you’re in for a treat. You have several housing options to choose from, along with locations. However, before you start your home hunt, it’s a good idea to decide on a budget. You don’t want to fall in love with a house only to learn it’s way out of your price range.
Give yourself some wiggle room in your budget. This way, you can go over your initial budget a little bit if you find your dream property. Once you’ve located your dream home, schedule an inspection. Sometimes, the sellers will cover the inspection costs but it’s usually the buyer’s responsibility. If the inspection doesn’t turn up any red flags, it’s time to start negotiating a price.
Once you close the deal, you can relax and enjoy your new home in the Lake of the Ozarks. While you can search for your ideal home without professional assistance, working with a local real estate agent has its advantages. You can learn more about the area while touring the available homes for sale.
