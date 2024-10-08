Avoid Hidden Risks: What a VIN Check Can Tell You About Your Vehicle

With a used car, what's apparent isn't always what is; a VIN check will protect you from risks that may not always be apparent, such as a history of accidents, outstanding recalls, or even title fraud. All of these dramatically impact the value, safety, and reliability of the car.

1. Accident History

Perhaps one of the most critical pieces of information that one may retrieve through a VIN check is regarding the car's history of accidents. Not every car seller would mention such facts about a car, and while minor accidents may not be much to worry about, severe collisions can cause problems after some years. This includes serious collisions that may have taken away structural integrity from the vehicle and the structural safety aspects of the vehicle.