Best Healthy Supplements to Increase Breast Milk for New Mothers

Breastfeeding is a beautiful bond between a new mom and her baby, providing essential nutrition and promoting well-being for the little one. However, many mothers find themselves struggling with low breast milk supply at some point. While it's important to remember that everyone's body works differently, certain healthy supplements may help increase breast milk supply for new mothers.
In this post, we'll explore some of the best supplements known to support lactation naturally.
Fenugreek has long been used as a natural remedy to enhance breast milk production. This herb is rich in phytoestrogens—plant compounds that mimic the effect of estrogen in the body—and has been shown to stimulate prolactin levels, a hormone responsible for milk production. New moms often choose fenugreek in capsule or tea form to incorporate it into their daily routine.
Another popular supplement for increasing breast milk production is blessed thistle. This flowering plant has historically been associated with breastfeeding support due to its believed galactagogue properties. Like fenugreek, blessed thistle helps boost prolactin levels and improve milk supply when taken regularly.
Often referred to as a liver tonic, milk thistle supports overall liver health—an organ crucial for maintaining hormonal balance during breastfeeding. By optimizing liver function, new moms can potentially increase their milk supply since hormones play an essential role in lactation.
In culinary circles, fennel seeds are cherished for their unique flavor profile reminiscent of licorice or anise. But did you know that fennel can also work wonders as ? Fennel seeds contain compounds like anethole, which has estrogen-like properties and can stimulate mammary gland development.
Brewer's yeast, a byproduct of the beer-making process, can be an excellent source of nutrition for breastfeeding mothers. This natural supplement is rich in protein, B vitamins, iron, and trace minerals that are essential for lactation and overall postpartum health. Brewer's yeast can easily be incorporated into recipes like lactation cookies or smoothies.
Alfalfa has a long-standing reputation as an herbal supplement with numerous health benefits. This nutrient-dense plant is packed with vitamins (such as vitamins A, C, E, and K) as well as essential minerals like calcium and iron—crucial nutrients for breastfeeding moms.
While not technically a supplement, oats are fundamental in supporting lactation due to their rich nutrient content. Oats contain iron, fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates that provide sustained energy while offering various health benefits.
Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that contribute to a healthy digestive system and have been linked to improved lactation in some studies. These supplements can support overall gut health by promoting a balanced microbiome, potentially leading to enhanced milk production for nursing mothers. It is worth considering adding probiotic-rich foods or consulting with a healthcare provider before incorporating probiotic supplements into your routine.
Nettle, often enjoyed as an herbal tea infusion, can provide essential vitamins and minerals required for optimal breastfeeding. This leafy green contains nutrients such as iron, calcium, and vitamin K—all crucial elements when it comes to both maintaining hydration levels and supporting milk production naturally.
Every mother's breastfeeding journey is unique, but these supplements have shown promise in helping moms increase their breast milk supply naturally. Nevertheless, it's essential to embrace self-care practices such as staying hydrated, getting enough restful sleep whenever possible, and, above all, being patient with yourself throughout this beautiful bonding experience with your baby.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!