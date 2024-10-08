Best Indica Strains To Cultivate In 2024

If you have been considering growing your own Indica weed plant, there’s no better time than now.
Indica strains are associated with body highs that make you feel relaxed and can help with pain, insomnia, nausea, or poor appetite.
However, finding the best pure Indica strains or Indica-dominant hybrids can be tricky, especially if you don’t have a green thumb. That is why this guide will be of great help.
Check out our best Indica strains, starting with the legendary Granddaddy Purple—our absolute favorite. Plus, we've included some handy growing tips to help you cultivate indica seeds and score a high yield.
The name “Indica” evolved from its original name which was the designation for cannabis coming from India.
It is known to grow wild in the foothills and valleys of the Hindu-Kush mountains, having genetic characteristics of cannabis descended from Asian landrace cultivars.
Indica cannabis strains typically grow bushier and lower to the ground than Sativa strains. They also have broad leaves. These characteristics are influenced by the colder climate where they evolved.
Indica weed strains also have higher concentrations of the terpene myrcene which explains the relaxing, sedative effects they offer when consumed.
Indeed, other factors like THC levels, potential benefits, growing requirements, flowering time, and flavor profile will further help you filter and know which option is best for you.
But don’t worry, we did the work for you by reviewing the top six Indica-dominant strains based on these factors so you'll know exactly what to expect when growing and enjoying your weed.
THC is up to 22% for a great body high.
Sugared berries and soft red wine taste.
Pain relieving, calm, and relaxing effects.
Stunning visual appeal — Rich purple-hued nugs with bright orange pistols.
Granddaddy Purple is crafted by crossing two iconic indica varieties: Purple Urkle and Big Bud.
Due to its strong indica characteristics, some people also call this strain Granddaddy Purple Kush feminized.
One standout benefit of this Indica is the relaxation and calm effects it brings. It’s ideal if you’re looking for something to help you unwind and shake off the day’s stress.
But more importantly for growers, Grandaddy Purple Kush feminized seeds are a beginner’s dream. They grow robust and tough, owing to their strong indica roots.
Indoors, this cultivar will stay compact without needing much training or pruning, just a bit of support to handle its weight.
Grandaddy Purple has a THC level of 22% and a CBD level of 0.4%. So it is relatively a strong cannabis strain.
The weed leans towards Indica, but its slight sativa touch is evident in the psychoactive effects it delivers.
Known for its potent punch, Granddaddy Purple is celebrated for hitting hard.
Indoors, Granddaddy Purple sticks to its Indica roots, staying compact and bushy at around 3 feet tall. Outdoors, especially in sunny spots, they can stretch up to 6 feet. So you have to prepare for the space.
Also, for optimal growth, maintain a steady temperature of 70 to 79 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity around 50%.
Outdoor yield is 17.5 ounces per plant while indoors, you can achieve around 17.5 ounces every square foot.
Granddaddy Purple cannabis flowering time takes between 8 to 10 weeks.
The plant is indeed a slow grower but with proper planning, you can harvest your crop by mid-October.
This marijuana strain grows dense, sticky buds with a candy-like aroma. Expect sugary fruits, dark berries, and grape scents.
27% THC level.
Blooming plant.
Easy to grow.
It may come as a surprise that Gorilla Glue #4 leans towards the Indica side of the hybrid variation, especially when you consider its lineage: Chem Sis, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel which are all sativa-dominant.
Gorilla Glue is a THC-rich heavy hitter and some users say it helps them with migraines and nausea.
The primary terpene, Humulene, contributes to its analgesic effects, meaning it can help to relieve pain. The seeds grow into boisterous plants which is a treat for the eyes.
With a THC level as high as 28% and a low CBD of 0.8%, it’s no real surprise that Gorilla Glue is indeed a strong weed strain.
It’s highly potent and will deliver a heavy body high that can even trigger increased hunger.
The cannabis strain requires careful monitoring. It reacts well to techniques like Screen on Green (ScrOG) or Sea of Green (SOG) with about four plants per net.
To grow a healthy Gorilla Glue cannabis strain, keep vegetative stages short. This will help manage their tendency to stretch, with plants typically reaching around 4.5 feet tall.
This strain takes between 9 and 10 weeks to flower.
Under ideal conditions, the Gorilla Glue feminized plant has indoor yields of between 1.6 and two ounces per square foot. Each plant can produce up to 28 ounces outdoors.
When smoking Gorilla Glue weed, expect earthy-pine notes fused with intense diesel flavors, followed by a tangy-sweet finish on each exhale.
Distinct candy-like aroma
Well-balanced effects
Effects relief pain and boosts creativity
Girl Scout Cookie seeds are born from the potent union of Durban Poison and OG Kush.
These powerhouse parents have high THC content which explains why the Girl Scout Cookies deliver a heavy high.
The Indica-dominant traits in these plants make them tall and flexible. You can easily mold them to fit a screen. For recreational users, this marijuana leaves you in a relaxed buzzing state.
It has a THC level of 24% and 0.7% CBD content. The body high from this weed is relatively strong.
Despite being mostly indica, feminized Girl Scout Cookies offer a balanced experience, blending both indica and sativa effects.
Initially, a sativa-driven euphoria hits, followed by a mood-lifting, social boost that combines the best of both cannabis worlds.
Growing feminized Girl Scout Cookies requires attention to nutrients and pruning.
These bushy plants reach about five feet tall, benefiting from lower fan leaf removal to encourage vertical growth and higher bud production.
They thrive in warm, low-humidity conditions indoors (68-79℉) outdoors, shelter them from rain to prevent mold in warm, dry climates.
Girl Scout Cookies strain yields up to 1.6 oz. per square foot. The flowering time is from 8-10 weeks.
Buds from this strain have a sweet, candy-like aroma. It smells like caramel with hints of earthiness.
Expect to taste notes of lemon, cherry, and subtle hints of vanilla. There’s also a touch of mint and a mild sawdust undertone on the finish.
6 - 8 weeks flowering
Ideal for beginner growers
Deep aromatic flavor
The origins of White Widow autoflower seeds trace back to Dutch breeders' quest for a balanced hybrid in the early '90s.
It began with a Brazilian sativa known for mental clarity and euphoria, contributing earthy flavors and light, fluffy colas.
Crossed with an Indica for body effects and resin production, and enhanced with ruderalis for faster growth, these seeds now boast a 65% indica and 35% sativa ratio.
The strain is highly resistant, making it an ideal option if you’re new to growing cannabis. Also, this cultivar has thick foliage and won't exceed a height of 3.6 feet. So it’s a fantastic indoor plant if you’re limited to that option.
Also, it’s an autoflowering strain. So the rapid maturing rate is a huge plus.
In addition to being indica-dominant, the allure of White Widow autoflower strain lies in its balanced effects.
White Widow maintain similar cannabinoid levels to the original strain, averaging around 19% THC and approximately 0.8% CBD.
It’s not as strong as other strains with THC levels above 20% but the benefits from its indica genetics are undeniable.
Growing White Widow autoflower seeds offers several advantages, including resistance to moisture issues like mold, making it suitable for outdoor cultivation.
Indoors, maintain temperatures between 70-80°F for optimal growth, with hydroponics or soil both viable options.
Outdoors, planting seeds post-frost in April has higher chances for the best results.
White Widow auto flowers within six to eight weeks, much faster than the original version, which can take up to eleven weeks.
If you’re growing this Indica-dominant strain indoors, expect a yield of around 15.8 ounces per square meter.
White Widow autoflower seeds to grow fully outdoors by mid-May and present a harvest measuring 2.8 ounces per plant.
The buds from the White Widow strain release a delightful blend of earthy aromas.
Initially, you'll detect a sweet, fruity scent from the Humulene terpene. This is followed by a spicy undertone.
Great for nighttime consumption.
High yields under optimal conditions.
Unique spicy, sour, and moreish flavor.
THC up to 23%
There are divergent views about the origins of OG Kush. However, the marijuana originated from renowned mostly Indica strains.
While one parent, Chemdawg, is known, the other remains are often said to be a blend of two potent strains: Sativa-dominant Lemon Thai and Pakistan's native Paki Kush.
One of the major benefits of OG Kush is its intense high that starts with energetic euphoria and shifts into deep relaxation.
This makes it perfect for unwinding after a stressful day.
Beyond relaxation, it stimulates appetite. For growers, one advantage of this strain is the high indoor yield. (up to 17.63 ounces per square meter).
OG Kush has a THC level of 23% and a CBD content of 0.7%. The high THC speaks volumes of its potency and explains why it delivers a powerful body high that is long-lasting.
OG Kush may not be the friendliest strain to grow for total beginners, but with the right growing techniques and practices, you can achieve a decent harvest.
The buds are usually dense and heavy, requiring support during growth.
Maintain temperatures between 65–80 degrees Fahrenheit and ensure adequate calcium (Ca) and magnesium (Mg) during flowering for optimal bud development.
The plant is sensitive to powdery mildew so you can use compost tea to boost the plant's immunity against this disease.
The flowering time for the OG Kush is between 8 and 10 weeks.
The plants grow typically to a height of 35–63 inches. The Indica-dominant cannabis produces large and thick neon-green buds with lots of trichomes.
Indoors, expect yields of up to 17.63 ounces per square meter, while outdoor harvests begin around October with yields nearing 16 ounces per plant in tropical climates.
When growing feminized OG Kush seeds, the buds emit a citrusy, woody scent with hints of spice when smoked.
This lemony aroma is from its lineage — Lemon Thai, alongside Chemdawg, known for its citrus fragrance.
A blend of sweet, dessert-like aromas.
Visually appealing.
Uniquely balanced high that lasts long.
Gelato cannabis strain is a product of crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies.
The weed inherits much of its deliciousness from the parent strains, both of which are similar in terms of sweetness and fruitiness.
You will love the Gelato marijuana strain if you’ve been looking for that perfect combination of super-happy euphoria with calm, long-lasting, physical relaxation.
For growers, one main area of advantage is the visual appeal of this cannabis strain. It produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs. It has a shiny white coating of crystal resin.
Gelato boasts a THC potency of 22%. So it’s not a shocker that the weed delivers an enduring high that balances uplifting and relaxing effects.
Growing Gelato is more rewarding for experienced growers.
It's a dense, bushy plant which means you’ll need regular pruning to prevent mold and mildew.
However, Gelato shares genes with Girl Scout Cookies, which can increase the risk of hermaphroditism under stress. So you have to be careful in your growing technique.
The flowering time is between 8 and 10 weeks. Under normal circumstances, you can expect this strain to yield 19 oz of dense buds per plant.
The buds from the Gelato strain give sharp orange, blueberry, citrus, and earthy notes.
The aroma is a blend of sweet, dessert-like smells. The flavor profile starts with berries and ends with rich cream.
Indica cannabis plants are known for being short and bushy, usually growing to about 2 to 4 feet tall. They have broader leaves and a compact structure, giving them a full-bodied look.
These plants mature quickly, typically within 7-8 weeks, and they produce more buds than their Sativa counterparts. Indica buds are thicker and yield more flowers.
Hybrids, which mix sativa and indica, usually show the bud shape of the dominant strain. If the buds look like sausages, you’re dealing with a sativa-dominant hybrid.
Indica strains have earthy, skunky odors, while Sativas smell sweeter.
Generally, Indica strains have been typecast as cultivars with relaxing effects.
The higher concentrations of the terpene myrcene give the strain sedative properties, typically used for pain management, insomnia, and inflammation.
An found that people found Indica strains especially effective for managing non-migraine headaches, neuropathy, spasticity, seizures, joint pain, and glaucoma.
Indicas offer a myriad of benefits, especially from the grower and recreational user standpoints.
Despite their small size, Indica plants have promising yields. So if you want to grow premium Indica seeds without breaking the bank, it’s easier to find a budget-friendly option under this category.
Also, they often flower faster than other cannabis types and are less sensitive to environmental changes. So both novice and experienced growers will find a level of convenience in growing Indica strains.
Taking indica weed can be fantastic for unwinding after a long day. Indica strains are famous for their deeply calming effects. They bring a profound sense of peace and relaxation.
So for days when you need to take marijuana for stress relief and better sleep, Indica strains will be helpful.
Indica strains can vary in their ideal growing conditions. So before you grow any, consider factors like the plant’s height, yield, and flowering period. In addition, take note of these tips:
Indica cannabis strains thrive in slightly cooler and less humid environments. Aim for a daytime temperature of 68–77°F (20–25°C) and a nighttime temperature of 59–68°F (15–20°C).
During the vegetative stage, maintain humidity at 40–50%, and reduce it to 30–40% during the flowering stage.
Use soil mix with the right balance of nutrients and acidity for healthy growth. The mix should include a blend of compost, peat moss, perlite, and worm castings. This applies to growing cannabis plants generally, too. The soil you use can significantly impact your Indica plants’ growth and quality.
Adjust your grow lights to accommodate Indica strains, which typically need less light than Sativa strains.
What is the top indica strain?
Granddaddy Purple and Gorilla Glue #4 are known for their profound body and mind relaxation effects, making them top favorites Indica strains among growers and marijuana users.
Are indica strains downer?
Indicas are considered “downers” since they offer relaxing effects on the body and mind. This is ideal for relieving stress and unwinding after a long day.
What to treat with Indica
The pain-relieving properties of Indica marijuana make them often associated with the treatment of chronic pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.
Is Indica stronger than sativa?
ManSativa strains generally have higher THC content than pure Indica, so they are stronger. Sativa delivers more intoxicating or psychoactive effects.
Is there a pure indica strain?
Purple Kush, Master Kush, and Hindu Kush are examples of pure indica strains. They are from cannabis plants growing in the Hindu Kush region and have no sativa genetics.
Whether you’re setting up a massive grow space in your shed or only have room for one small indoor plant, you really can’t go wrong with any of the options reviewed in this guide.
But if we must recommend just one, the Granddaddy Purple is our top pick, as we believe it’s the best indica overall.
It is when you consider the yield, ease of cultivation, THC or CBD percentages, effects, and flowering time that you can filter out which among the best Indica strains is a better choice for you. You can find these strains at HomeGrown Cannabis where there’s a wide selection of cannabis seeds online.
