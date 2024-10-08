Best Indica Strains To Cultivate In 2024

If you have been considering growing your own Indica weed plant, there’s no better time than now.

Indica strains are associated with body highs that make you feel relaxed and can help with pain, insomnia, nausea, or poor appetite.

However, finding the best pure Indica strains or Indica-dominant hybrids can be tricky, especially if you don’t have a green thumb. That is why this guide will be of great help.

Check out our best Indica strains, starting with the legendary Granddaddy Purple—our absolute favorite. Plus, we've included some handy growing tips to help you cultivate indica seeds and score a high yield.