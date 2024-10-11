Why is Hungary a Good Destination for Immigration?

Strategic location. Hungary is centrally located in Europe, providing easy access to major cities such as Vienna, Prague, and Munich. That makes it an ideal hub for business and travel within the continent.

High quality of life. Hungary ranks high in quality of life metrics, offering affordable living, excellent healthcare, and a vibrant cultural scene. Budapest, in particular, is noted for its high quality of life, ranking 75th out of 231 cities worldwide in the Mercer Quality of Living Survey 2024. The cost of living in Budapest is approximately 40% lower than in Western European cities such as Paris and London.

Growing real estate market. Hungary’s real estate market offers numerous investment opportunities, from historic properties in Budapest to modern developments in up-and-coming areas. The country’s property prices are relatively low compared to Western Europe, providing good potential for capital appreciation For example, the average cost per square meter in Budapest is around €3,000, compared to €10,000 in Paris.

Business environment. Hungary offers numerous incentives for international businesses, including grants, tax benefits, and support programs. The corporate tax rate is one of the lowest in Europe at 9%, and the government provides various forms of assistance to attract foreign investors. Hungary is ranked 52nd out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2024, reflecting its favourable business environment.

International business presence. Several multinational companies have established operations in Hungary, including Audi, Bosch, and Samsung, taking advantage of the country’s skilled workforce and strategic location. Hungary is also part of the European Union, providing businesses with access to the single market.

Expat community. Hungary is home to a growing expat community, with over 150,000 foreign residents as of 2024. This community includes professionals, entrepreneurs, and retirees contributing to the country’s diverse and cosmopolitan atmosphere.

Safety index. Hungary is one of the safest countries in Europe, with a safety index score of 76.7 in 2024, according to Numbeo. Budapest is considered safer than many other European capitals, making it an attractive destination for families and individuals seeking a secure environment.

Economic stability. Strong industrial production, tech sector, and significant foreign investment drive the country's economy. Hungary's GDP grew by 4.5% in 2023.