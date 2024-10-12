Tabletop Flower Arrangements for Everyday Elegance

The easiest way of keeping your tabletop flower arrangements feeling fresh and in season is with seasonal blooms. Seasonal flowers are more readily available and often less expensive, and they’re more in sync with the natural beauty of the changing seasons.

In the spring, enjoy the bright colors and small forms of tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths. Pair these with lush greenery, such as eucalyptus or fern leaves, to mirror the blossoming nature outside and create a light and airy arrangement. Most spring arrangements have a playful, whimsical feeling to them, which brings a bit of freshness to your table.

Exotic and colorful blooms are a great addition as summer approaches. Dahlias , sunflowers, and zinnias are always a great addition to any tabletop. Tropical foliage such as monstera leaves or palm fronds will complement these and add a summery vibe. A summer arrangement is about using bright, lively colors that represent the warmth and energy of the season.

Fall brings cozy fall hues indoors with arrangements of chrysanthemums, marigolds, and asters. Things like berries, dried wheat stalks, or small branches can give you that same rustic charm of a fall harvest. The deep oranges, warm reds, and soft yellows come together to form a rich, inviting space for autumn gatherings.