5 Lesser Known U.S. Cities For A Casino Weekend

The landscape of American travel is changing, with sports betting adding an exciting new dimension to vacation experiences. While Las Vegas might be the first place that comes to mind, there are lesser-known destinations where you can combine the thrill of sports wagering with unique local attractions.
According to Ron Fritz, Managing Editor at , these are five of the best U.S. cities that offer both betting action and unforgettable travel experiences.
A trip to is like taking a step back in time. This is an historic Gold Rush town, where Old West charm meets modern sports betting. Stroll down Main Street, lined with beautifully preserved 19th-century buildings housing casinos and sportsbooks. After placing your bets, explore the town's rich history at museums dedicated to Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane. For outdoor enthusiasts, the nearby Black Hills offer hiking, biking, and stunning scenic drives.
This Gulf Coast gem combines beautiful beaches, fresh seafood, and sports wagering for a perfect Southern getaway. casino resorts, many of which now feature sportsbooks, have played a key role in revitalizing the area post-Hurricane Katrina. Between games, soak up the sun on white-sand beaches, tour beautifully restored antebellum homes, or take a shrimping trip in the Gulf.
is reinventing itself, and sports betting is part of the renaissance. Detroit's downtown casinos offer state-of-the-art sportsbooks alongside world-class restaurants and entertainment. Take in a game at Comerica Park or Ford Field, explore the renowned Detroit Institute of Arts, and cross the border to Windsor, Canada, for an international twist to your trip.
Often overshadowed by its coastal cousin Biloxi, offers a more laid-back betting experience with plenty of Southern charm. Known as "The South's Casino Capital," Tunica's resorts provide top-notch sports betting facilities in a rural setting. Between wagers, explore nearby Memphis' music scene, tour a cotton plantation, or take a riverboat cruise on the mighty Mississippi.
For a mountain getaway with a betting twist, head to . This former mining town in the Rocky Mountains now boasts a thriving casino scene, including several with sportsbooks. The real draw here is combining your sports wagering with outdoor adventures. Hike in nearby Golden Gate Canyon State Park, try your luck gold panning, or take a scenic drive along the Peak to Peak Highway.
