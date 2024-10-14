How to Make a Small Living Room Look Bigger

Too many small seats and storage pieces can make a room feel cluttered and tight. Don’t hesitate to use larger pieces in a small room , but be mindful of what is large and too large. For instance, avoid sectionals awkwardly extending into the room or an armoire nearly touching the ceiling. When furniture appears too large for a space, it makes the room look smaller.

Sometimes, the issue is the style of the furniture rather than its size. A sleek, low-armed sofa can appear more streamlined than a plush, overstuffed one. The same applies to armchairs, opt for a narrower (but equally comfortable) accent chair instead of a wide club chair to achieve the same function with a smaller footprint.