Five Ways to Manage a Successful Dance Studio

These are the key factors that make a dance studio successful.

A Welcoming and Safe Atmosphere

While dancing comes naturally to young children, it takes a lot for older students to walk in the door. Honor that by creating a place that immediately puts people at ease. And I don’t mean it needs to be the most beautiful studio on the block (although wouldn’t that be nice?).. It needs to feel like a place where your students can express themselves freely.

A Strong and Caring Teaching Staff

The first step to achieving that trust is having an empathetic, collaborative, passionate, and dedicated staff. They should also be excellent dancers themselves, with the habits and ethics you want your studio to be renowned for. But they should mainly be teachers–capable of inspiring, connecting, and motivating your students.

It’s also essential for the boss to invest in your team's ongoing training and development so they feel valued and engaged.

Clear Communication

From you to teachers, from teachers to students, from staff to parents, you are a community. That means proactively sharing news and openly and objectively taking invaluable feedback from your students.

Variety in Styles, Classes, and Programs

At Dance Star, we focused on modern dance styles–but in my work teaching in public schools, we tackled everything from tango to folk dances. The elements my students enjoyed are the ones we added to the curriculum. While you may want to be known for one style, offering a variety will attract new students and help you evolve.

Nurture Your Current Students As You Welcome Your New Ones

While new students can distract you from your current students, it’s essential to continue connecting with and recognizing the achievements of the dancers you have now. Their growth will inspire the students behind them.

Good luck on your journey!