Five Ways to Manage a Successful Dance Studio

In 2014, I opened a modern dance studio in my hometown of Ternopil, Ukraine. A fellow choreographer and I created Star Dance as a place where people of all ages could learn styles like hip-hop, street jazz, disco, and Heels. After so many successes on the regional and national competition circuit, we both had big dreams.
When the time came to open, we rented hours in a large fitness studio. In my first class, I had…three students. Three.
It’s enough to make you question everything. Rather than doubt ourselves, we chose to work hard. Those three students grew to twelve within a year, and by 2016, we had over 250 students, many of them winning large showcases and tournaments all over Europe. Over time, so many people wanted to dance with us that we expanded the studio. I hired teachers for ballet, acrobatics, and fitness, making my dance school even more popular.
No matter how many superstar students or talented teachers you may have, every style of dance studio needs to be about the community you create within it. Without trust, respect, and kindness, even the most beautiful space will lack the energy of joy.
These are the key factors that make a dance studio successful.
While dancing comes naturally to young children, it takes a lot for older students to walk in the door. Honor that by creating a place that immediately puts people at ease. And I don’t mean it needs to be the most beautiful studio on the block (although wouldn’t that be nice?).. It needs to feel like a place where your students can express themselves freely.
The first step to achieving that trust is having an empathetic, collaborative, passionate, and dedicated staff. They should also be excellent dancers themselves, with the habits and ethics you want your studio to be renowned for. But they should mainly be teachers–capable of inspiring, connecting, and motivating your students.
It’s also essential for the boss to invest in your team's ongoing training and development so they feel valued and engaged.
From you to teachers, from teachers to students, from staff to parents, you are a community. That means proactively sharing news and openly and objectively taking invaluable feedback from your students.
At Dance Star, we focused on modern dance styles–but in my work teaching in public schools, we tackled everything from tango to folk dances. The elements my students enjoyed are the ones we added to the curriculum. While you may want to be known for one style, offering a variety will attract new students and help you evolve.
While new students can distract you from your current students, it’s essential to continue connecting with and recognizing the achievements of the dancers you have now. Their growth will inspire the students behind them.
Good luck on your journey!
