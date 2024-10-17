How to Choose the Right Scrap Handler for Your Scrap Metal Yard

The first factor to consider is the size of your scrap yard. Larger yards require more powerful and robust scrap handlers to move significant volumes of material efficiently. Conversely, smaller operations may not need large machines and could benefit from more compact models. Consider the volume of scrap you handle daily and the space available for maneuvering the machine.

A medium-duty scrap handler may be adequate for operating a small to medium-sized yard. A heavy-duty machine with a longer reach and greater lifting capacity will be essential for larger operations to keep up with the demand.