Fun in the Sea on a Luxury Dhow Cruise

Since I landed in Dubai, I was excited to board the Al Wasl Dhow’s . The gentle sway of the vessel on the water and the mesmerizing view of the Dubai skyline set the perfect backdrop for what promised to be an unforgettable evening. I knew that Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina was going to be much more than the trip.
It is a total journey through the heart of this dazzling city, combining stunning sights, delectable food, and delightful activities. All thanks to who helped me to get the best package for my four-member family.
When I entered the Dhow, I was greeted by elegant interiors, traditional decor, and soft ambient lighting that created a warm and inviting atmosphere. The cruise was set to take us through some of the most iconic landmarks, including Ain Dubai and the stunning Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).
One of the highlights of the evening was the buffet spread. The aroma of the freshly prepared dishes wafted through the air. It enticed me as I made my way to the dining area. The buffet featured a variety of international cuisines, catering to every palate. I couldn't resist starting with the mezze platter, which included creamy hummus, crispy falafel, and spicy tabbouleh. The main course offered a delightful selection, from fragrant biryanis to grilled kebabs, each bursting with flavor.
Pro Tip: Save room for dessert! The saffron-infused rice pudding and chocolate mousse were divine, perfect for satisfying my sweet tooth.
As the dhow glided along the shimmering waters, the breathtaking views left me in awe. We passed by iconic landmarks, including the towering Burj Khalifa, the majestic Atlantis, The Palm, and the glistening Ain Dubai.
Ain Dubai: This giant observation wheel, currently the tallest in the world, was beautifully illuminated as we cruised past.
Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR): The vibrant beachfront area was alive with energy. I enjoyed spotting lively beach bars and families enjoying their evening strolls along the promenade.
Dubai Marina: The skyline of Dubai Marina was nothing short of jaw-dropping, with its high-rise buildings reflecting in the water. The lights twinkled like stars as we floated gently, giving me the feeling of being in a fairy tale.
The dhow cruise experience is not just about the views and the food; it also offers a range of activities that kept me entertained throughout the evening.
As we enjoyed our meal, a live music performance began. The soothing melodies created a relaxing ambience and perfectly complemented the beautiful surroundings. I even joined some fellow passengers on the dance floor, swaying to the rhythm and enjoying the joyful atmosphere.
While the evening cruise primarily focused on relaxation and dining, I learned that there are a variety of water sports during the daytime. I couldn't help but dream about trying my hand at:
Jet Skiing: Zooming across the waves, feeling the adrenaline rush as I took in the stunning views.
Parasailing: Soaring high above the marina would surely provide a unique perspective of the breathtaking coastline.
Snorkelling: Exploring the underwater beauty of the Arabian Gulf sounded like an adventure I wouldn’t want to miss.
The cruise provided ample opportunities for photography. I made sure to capture the sunset as it casts a golden glow over the water, creating the perfect backdrop for my pictures. The twinkling lights of the city came to life as night fell, making it even more picturesque.
As the cruise came to an end, I found myself reflecting on the wonderful experiences I had that evening. The combination of luxury, comfort, and adventure made for an unforgettable outing. The Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina is truly a gem, offering a unique perspective of Dubai’s skyline while indulging in exquisite cuisine and enjoying lively entertainment.
Pro Tip: If you can, book a window seat to fully immerse yourself in the stunning views throughout the cruise.
