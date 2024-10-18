Fun in the Sea on a Luxury Dhow Cruise

When I entered the Dhow, I was greeted by elegant interiors, traditional decor, and soft ambient lighting that created a warm and inviting atmosphere. The cruise was set to take us through some of the most iconic landmarks, including Ain Dubai and the stunning Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).

Buffet Spread

One of the highlights of the evening was the buffet spread. The aroma of the freshly prepared dishes wafted through the air. It enticed me as I made my way to the dining area. The buffet featured a variety of international cuisines, catering to every palate. I couldn't resist starting with the mezze platter, which included creamy hummus, crispy falafel, and spicy tabbouleh. The main course offered a delightful selection, from fragrant biryanis to grilled kebabs, each bursting with flavor.

Pro Tip: Save room for dessert! The saffron-infused rice pudding and chocolate mousse were divine, perfect for satisfying my sweet tooth.