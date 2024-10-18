Shield Your Skin: Winter Care Essentials

Regardless of where you live in the world, winter weather exposes our skin to a range of harsh environmental conditions. Including a high-quality serum rich in antioxidants will help shield your skin from oxidative stress, facilitating a healthy and glowing complexion.

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that fights free radicals and promotes collagen synthesis, which is vital for skin elasticity. To get the most from your chosen serum, apply it under your moisturizer to allow the active ingredients to interact directly with the skin.

Alternatively, you can opt for a hydrating serum to help top up moisture levels in your skin and ensure a smooth and plump appearance. Using a hydrating serum is particularly beneficial when prepping your face for makeup. Select an option with hyaluronic acid, which is well-known for its hydrating properties.