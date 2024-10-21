East Asia is very much considered a spiritual place, with its stunning landscapes, vibrant cultures and focus on relaxation, meditation and yoga. For many in the western world, it’s considered the perfect escape to relax and revitalise. To look after our mental health and put the hustle and bustle of daily life on pause for a moment.
That’s especially the case for those that have struggled with their mental health or, increasingly, the number of people who have struggled with the likes of substances. However, in that recovery process, having gone through drug or , for example, the pathway to a healthier and happier lifestyle often revolves around modern wellness treatments and activities.
Which makes East Asia a relaxing break for many of us and a big part of that is the spa. So, if you want to refresh and replenish life’s stocks, here are five East Asian countries perfect for a sober spa break…
Japan is world-renowned for the natural hot springs it possesses. These onsens have been used for centuries as a source of relaxation and healing and really are transformative. Rich in minerals such as sulphur, magnesium and iron, they have fantastic therapeutic benefits, including aiding with the likes of skin conditions, muscle pain and stress relief.
There are thousands of these dotted around the country, with one of the most popular. It’s a beautiful town that’s just a short train ride from Tokyo. It not only provides the therapy of the hot springs, but also to the backdrop of the magnificent Mount Fuji.
In Hakone you’ll also find many luxurious ryokans, traditional inns that offer a wealth of spa treatments, perfect for making the most of during a prolonged stay.
Think of South Korea and you’ll likely think of the vast cityscapes and bright lights. But it has also become a leading destination for wellness tourism too, utilising cutting-edge technology with the ancient healing practices that have been a part of life for centuries.
Jjimjilbangs, the country’s spas, offer the likes of traditional Korean body scrubs as well as more advanced therapies and many of them are even open 24 hours a day!
If you’re looking for the ultimate South Korean spa, heading to Jeju Island is a solid choice. The volcanic landscape is the perfect home for luxury spa resorts, and there are several of them here. You’ll find volcanic stone massages, hydrotherapy pools and plenty of other treatments to truly relax in and allow your body to detox from substances and recover.
Thailand is synonymous with wellness retreats and is particularly known for its world-class spa resorts that offer a range of holistic treatments. Whether you're seeking mindfulness, detox programmes, or yoga, Thailand has it all. The country’s rich tradition of Thai massage is also a key highlight, renowned for its ability to relieve tension, improve flexibility, and promote circulation.
A favourite destination for a tranquil escape is Chiang Mai, located in the mountainous north of the country. Here, spa resorts are set against lush green hills, offering visitors a serene backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation. Another must-visit spot is Koh Samui, where luxury wellness resorts provide personalised programmes focused on everything from stress management to full-body detoxification. The island’s pristine beaches and tranquil atmosphere make it a perfect location for a sober retreat.
China offers a unique blend of ancient healing traditions and luxurious spa experiences, making it an ideal destination for a sober spa break. Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plays a significant role in the country’s wellness culture, with treatments like acupuncture, cupping, and herbal medicine used to restore balance to the body and promote long-term health.
For those looking to combine luxury with ancient wisdom, Hangzhou is a perfect spot. Known for its beautiful West Lake and surrounding tea plantations, Hangzhou boasts a number of high-end wellness retreats that offer TCM-based spa treatments. The peaceful surroundings make it easy to unwind, while the spa treatments focus on restoring both physical and mental balance. Another popular destination is Hainan Island, often referred to as the "Hawaii of China", where beachside resorts specialise in holistic health programmes, including detox therapies and tai chi.
Often overlooked, Taiwan is a hidden gem when it comes to spa and wellness tourism. The island is home to a number of natural hot spring resorts, thanks to its volcanic activity, and these have become popular spots for relaxation and healing. The mineral-rich waters are perfect for soothing aches and pains, while the tranquil settings help relieve stress.
Beitou, located just outside the capital, Taipei, is one of Taiwan's most famous hot spring areas. The town has been a spa destination since the Japanese colonial era and today offers a range of hot spring hotels where visitors can soak in thermal baths while enjoying views of the surrounding mountains. For a more luxurious escape, head to Sun Moon Lake, where spa resorts blend Taiwanese hospitality with modern wellness treatments in a serene lakeside setting.
