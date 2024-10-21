How to save money on Black Friday deals

There is a wide array of Black Friday discounts available. Depending on the retailer, these will differ across companies. Some offers are popular though, and regularly found across many brands and stores. For instance, a popular Black Friday deal is to see a percentage discount provided. As this is Black Friday, these discounts typically amount to 50% or even as much as 70% off the normal price to make this an extra special day when it comes to savings.

However, it's important to note that these offers are always short-term. Depending on the sale, these discounts may only last 24 hours, meaning shoppers only have a small window in which to capitalize on such offers. Some will give shoppers slightly longer, leaving their Black Friday discounts running for a day or two. Because of this, shoppers must be aware of and check the terms and conditions alongside any Black Friday offer.

Importantly, when it comes to online Black Friday deals, many retailers also have a start time. Depending on the store, these sales may open at the stroke past midnight, or come online at 8am or earlier. Sometimes, as offers and discounts are so huge, shoppers can sign up for a notification for when the deals go online. This way, it's possible to try and beat the rush, especially if there are popular or limited items about to go on sale.