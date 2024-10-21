How to save money on Black Friday deals

It's always great to be able to make some savings when shopping online. One of the most fruitful for any shopper is when Black Friday kicks off. Packed with thousands of deals across hundreds of retailers, it's the biggest sale event of the US calendar.
The excitement when Black Friday rolls around can never be underestimated. Taking place the day after Thanksgiving, this is a day where retailers around the US offer up some massive reductions on their products. In 2024, Black Friday will be on November 29th.
Right in time for Christmas and last-minute present buying, Black Friday is an exciting day for all potential shoppers getting gifts and presents for loved ones. Impressively, the day usually sees retailers offering larger-than-normal discounts, slashing prices across many products (if not all of them) throughout their stores. Better still, this is not just an online thing, but money off is also given in-store as well.
There is a wide array of Black Friday discounts available. Depending on the retailer, these will differ across companies. Some offers are popular though, and regularly found across many brands and stores. For instance, a popular Black Friday deal is to see a percentage discount provided. As this is Black Friday, these discounts typically amount to 50% or even as much as 70% off the normal price to make this an extra special day when it comes to savings.
However, it's important to note that these offers are always short-term. Depending on the sale, these discounts may only last 24 hours, meaning shoppers only have a small window in which to capitalize on such offers. Some will give shoppers slightly longer, leaving their Black Friday discounts running for a day or two. Because of this, shoppers must be aware of and check the terms and conditions alongside any Black Friday offer.
Importantly, when it comes to online Black Friday deals, many retailers also have a start time. Depending on the store, these sales may open at the stroke past midnight, or come online at 8am or earlier. Sometimes, as offers and discounts are so huge, shoppers can sign up for a notification for when the deals go online. This way, it's possible to try and beat the rush, especially if there are popular or limited items about to go on sale.
Now, while there are many different discounts to claim on Black Friday, some of these actually come in the form of coupons. This means that shoppers will actually have to add these coupons to the cart in order to claim the offer.
Simply put a coupon is a promotional code that gets money off an order. These coupons need to be added to any order correctly for them to work. This is why knowing how to add one to the order is essential to make some good savings. Luckily, using this type of coupon is very simple.
Once the shopper has added everything to their cart, they simply need to follow a set of steps. These may differ slightly across retailers, but the general gist is the same. Once all items are added to the cart, simply click to view the order. There will be a promo code box somewhere near the total or order summary. Customers simply need to add the coupon code into this box and apply it to the order. Adding it correctly is essential for it to work which is why it's advised for shoppers to copy the code and paste it into the provided box rather than type it in manually where mistakes can occur. The terms and conditions attached to the coupon need to be checked to ensure the order is valid.
There are a variety of ways to find Black Friday coupons online. Most online retailers will advertise their coupons directly on their own platforms including websites and apps. It's also a good idea for shoppers to subscribe to the brand's newsletter and follow them on different social media accounts. These options ensure customers can get direct access to brand new offers.
Additionally, it's a good idea to check coupon or promo codes websites such as Discoup.com/us, as these types of sites list all the coupons available for the different brands and retailers, validating and testing the codes to ensure they work. Better still, the codes are regularly updated, and it's possible to find exclusive coupons not found anywhere else.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!